Welcome to Kompong Thom

The friendly, bustling commercial town of Kompong Thom (កំពង់ធំ) rims the NH6 with the lazy curves of the Stung Sen River winding through the centre. The town itself may be sparse on attractions, but it's a prime launching pad for exploring nearby sights. Both the serene, tree-entwined temples of Sambor Prei Kuk, named a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2017, and the colourful wats of Phnom Santuk are easy half-day trips, while boutique accommodation and decent eating options make Kompong Thom an excellent base for a long day trip to Preah Khan of Kompong Svay.