For almost a decade this was the ultimate Khmer Rouge stronghold, home to notorious leaders of Democratic Kampuchea, including Pol Pot, Nuon Chea, Khieu Samphan and Ta Mok. Anlong Veng (អន្លង់វែង) fell to government forces in April 1998 and about the same time Pol Pot died mysteriously nearby. Soon after, Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered that the NH67 road be bulldozed through the jungle, to ensure the population didn’t have second thoughts about ending the war.
Today Anlong Veng is a poor, dusty town with little going for it, and unprecedented flooding in 2017 didn't help. However, the nearby Choam–Chong Sa-Ngam border crossing connects Cambodia with an isolated part of Thailand, and for those with an interest in contemporary Cambodian history, the area’s Khmer Rouge sites will have appeal. Most of the local residents, and virtually the entire political leadership and upper class, are ex–Khmer Rouge or descendants.
