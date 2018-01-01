Welcome to Kompong Cham
Long considered Cambodia’s third city after Phnom Penh and Battambang, Kompong Cham has lately been somewhat left in the dust by the fast-growing tourist towns of Siem Reap and Sihanoukville. However, Kompong Cham remains a travel hub and acts as the stepping stone to eastern Cambodia.
Kompong Cham used to be the most heavily populated province in Cambodia, but was divided in two, giving birth to Tbong Khmum Province.
Top experiences in Kompong Cham
Kompong Cham activities
Ultimate Cambodian Adventure
No matter where you travel in Cambodia, the past is always present. History, both ancient and modern, is everywhere here; whether you’re cycling in the shadows of the mighty Angkor Wat, wandering the streets of cosmopolitan Phnom Penh, or exploring the Irrawaddy in search of river dolphins, you can’t escape the pull of time that shaped – and continues to shape – this arresting land.