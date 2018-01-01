Welcome to Kompong Cham

Kompong Cham (កំពង់ចាម) is a peaceful provincial capital spread along the banks of the Mekong. It was an important trading post during the French period, the legacy of which is evident as you wander through the streets of crumbling yet classic buildings. Nearby attractions include several Angkorian temples, as well as some atmospheric riverbank rides for cyclists and motorbikers. The town offers an accessible slice of the real Cambodia: a land of picturesque villages, pretty wats and fishing communities.

Long considered Cambodia’s third city after Phnom Penh and Battambang, Kompong Cham has lately been somewhat left in the dust by the fast-growing tourist towns of Siem Reap and Sihanoukville. However, Kompong Cham remains a travel hub and acts as the stepping stone to eastern Cambodia.

Kompong Cham used to be the most heavily populated province in Cambodia, but was divided in two, giving birth to Tbong Khmum Province.

