Welcome to Ban Lung

Affectionately known as dey krahorm ('red earth') after its old dust-fuelled, rust-coloured affliction, Ban Lung (បានលុង) provides a popular base for a range of Ratanakiri romps. These days the roads are mostly surfaced and the bustling town lacks the backwater charm of Sen Monorom in Mondulkiri, but with attractions such as Boeng Yeak Lom just a short hop away, there is little room for complaint. Many of the minorities from the surrounding villages come to Ban Lung to buy and sell at the market.