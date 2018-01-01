Full Day Oudong by Road and River in Phnom Penh

Between 08:00 – 08:30, our guide will pick you up at your hotel and transfer to Oudong. It was once Cambodia's capital, but when that title relocated to Phnom Penh the area of Oudong returned to simpler life composed largely of small villages, rice farmers and palm wineries. impressive stupa. On the way you will see the lifestyle of living from the city to the rural area. En route, we will stop to visit Kompong Luong village, famous for its silverwork You then can watch silversmiths working away, squatting on the floor of their houses built along the quiet Tonle Sap. The craftsmen welcome customers and are more than happy to negotiate prices for their ready-made wares or accept custom-made orders.Upon arrival at Oudong, we visit Vipassana Dhura Buddhist Meditation Center, where you will be explained about Vipassana Dhura (Insight Meditation). Don’t miss out the impressive Jade Buddha, embalmed monks and the walls telling lots of stories about the detinations. After that, we climb the stairway of the impressive stupa to enjoy a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside. You will be impressed by the Khmer architecture sprinkled across 2 ridges of the foothills of the Udong mountains. Spend some time to take the panoramic views before descending and heading to a local picnic area for lunch. Have time for relaxing after lunch. From Phnom Penh to Udong, learn the authentic riversides life, the stunning overview on countryside and river as you cruise across Tonle Sap River. Arrice in Phnom Penh, we will travel back to your hotel. The tour ends around 17:00.