Welcome to Kompong Luong
The population of this fascinating and picturesque village is partly Vietnamese, so – reflecting their ambiguous status in Cambodian society – you may find the welcome here slightly more subdued than in most rural Cambodian towns, at least from the adults. Children delight in waving hello.
Top experiences in Kompong Luong
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kompong Luong activities
Phnom Baset and Udong Mountain Tour
Depart from Phnom Penh. En route, visit a Cham Muslim village. Arrive at Phnom Baset. Visit the pre-Angkorian temple (8th century) and the pagoda to view the reclining Buddha. Enjoy the beautiful view of the surrounding plains and rice-fields from the hilltop. Drive to Udong where a picnic lunch will be served. Then, visit the various temples and the three large stupas where the ashes of three former Kings are preserved. Next, visit the most impressive structure of the site, the "Vihara of the 18-Cubit Buddha". En route to Phnom Penh, stop to visit a silver craft village at Kompong Luong.
Full Day Oudong by Road and River in Phnom Penh
Between 08:00 – 08:30, our guide will pick you up at your hotel and transfer to Oudong. It was once Cambodia's capital, but when that title relocated to Phnom Penh the area of Oudong returned to simpler life composed largely of small villages, rice farmers and palm wineries. impressive stupa. On the way you will see the lifestyle of living from the city to the rural area. En route, we will stop to visit Kompong Luong village, famous for its silverwork You then can watch silversmiths working away, squatting on the floor of their houses built along the quiet Tonle Sap. The craftsmen welcome customers and are more than happy to negotiate prices for their ready-made wares or accept custom-made orders.Upon arrival at Oudong, we visit Vipassana Dhura Buddhist Meditation Center, where you will be explained about Vipassana Dhura (Insight Meditation). Don’t miss out the impressive Jade Buddha, embalmed monks and the walls telling lots of stories about the detinations. After that, we climb the stairway of the impressive stupa to enjoy a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside. You will be impressed by the Khmer architecture sprinkled across 2 ridges of the foothills of the Udong mountains. Spend some time to take the panoramic views before descending and heading to a local picnic area for lunch. Have time for relaxing after lunch. From Phnom Penh to Udong, learn the authentic riversides life, the stunning overview on countryside and river as you cruise across Tonle Sap River. Arrice in Phnom Penh, we will travel back to your hotel. The tour ends around 17:00.
Mekong River Experience – Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap
Think Southeast Asia is just beautiful, beautiful landscapes? There’s a lot more to it. (Though, the landscapes are indeed crazy-beautiful.) On this eight-day river cruise, you'll hop aboard bikes, tuk tuks, or local boats to get around and see rice paddies, monasteries, and local businesses. The magic of the Mekong aside, river cruising gives you a view unlike any other, with visits to the Cai Be floating market, the fishing port of Kampong Chhnang, and stilt villages like Chnok Tru, where you’ll learn about fish farming, pottery, and sugar palm production before wandering through the local markets.
Mekong River Encompassed – Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City
Experience Cambodia and Vietnam from a truly different perspective – the waters of the mighty Mekong River. Sail for eight days aboard a classic riverboat from Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City. Discover Phnom Penh, roam the famous floating markets, and explore the stilt village of Chnok Tru. There's an incredible (and incredibly beautiful) view of Southeast Asia that's just waiting for you.
Mekong River Encompassed – Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap
Experience Cambodia and Vietnam from a truly different perspective – the waters of the mighty Mekong River. Sail for eight days aboard a classic riverboat from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap. Discover Phnom Penh, roam the famous floating markets of Cai Bei, and explore the stilt village of Chnok Tru. There's an incredible (and incredibly beautiful) view of Southeast Asia that's waiting for you.
Mekong River Adventure – Phnom Penh to Siem Reap
Think Southeast Asia is just beautiful, beautiful landscapes? There’s a lot more to it. (Though, the landscapes are indeed crazy-beautiful.) On this four-day river cruise, you'll hop aboard bikes, tuk tuks, or local boats to get around and see rice paddies, monasteries, and local businesses. The magic of the Mekong aside, river cruising gives you a view unlike any other, with visits to the fishing port of Kampong Chhnang and stilt villages like Chnok Tru, where you’ll learn about fish farming, pottery, and sugar palm production before wandering through the local markets.