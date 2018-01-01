Full Day Seria Oiltown Shore Excursion Tour

Ride on our comfortable transport and enjoy an one hour scenic drive to the Seria Town. Catch a glimpse of the country side of Brunei and pass by a small town known as Tutong. Upon reaching Seria Oil town, you will be able to see the nodding donkeys which symbolize the status of this special town where on shore oil was first discovered in Brunei in 1929 and has been the backbone of the nation’s economy since then.Our first stop will be the Oil & Gas Discovery Centre (OGDC) where you will be introduced to the world of science and engineering. The centre was built by Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn. Bhd. with the aim to promote environmental awareness and highlight the necessity of nature conservation. The centre uses fun education approach in enriching visitor’s knowledge while exploring the exhibition gallery. The gallery showcases over 100 exhibits that cover multi-facets of science and technology including the hydrocarbons industry in Brunei. In addition, you will get to take eye-tricking pictures at the galleries inside OGDC!After that, photo stop at the Billionth Barrel Monument which is located on Seria Beach and at a nodding Donkey nearby. We will have lunch at the capital of Belait District, known as Kuala Belait.After lunch, stroll around this unique small town before proceeding back to Bandar Seri Begawan. On the way back to your hotel, we will make a photo stop at the largest theme park in Borneo Island, Jerudong Park Playground.This tour includes pick-up and drop-off services to and from your ship at Serasa Muara Port.