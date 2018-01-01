Welcome to Seria
Top experiences in Seria
Seria activities
Seria Oil Field Tour in Northwest Borneo
Head to the Seria oil field—the largest in northwest Borneo—for an interactive look at the industry that drives the country's economy. Stop at the Brunei LNG Plant and then at the Forestry Museum in Sungai Liang Park to learn about Brunei's logging history as well as conservation efforts.After you're picked up from your hotel, ride in air-conditioned comfort to the lush and verdant Sungai Liang Park. Stretch your legs with a stroll through the old-growth forest, then explore the history of logging and forestry conservation efforts in the country at the Brunei Forestry Museum.Continue on to the Seria oil field, where rows of drilling machines pump oil from more than 350 wells—this black gold is the lifeblood of Brunei's economy. Visit the Oil and Gas Discovery Center to check out interactive displays on science, innovation, and technology and to learn about the role of the oil and gas industry in Brunei. Next, see the Billionth Barrel Monument, a regal arch built in 1991 to mark the billionth barrel of crude oil produced at Seria.Sit down to a delicious local lunch in the coastal town of Kuala Belait, then begin your return trip to your hotel. On the way, make a stop to check out the impressive facilities at the Brunei Liquefied Natural Gas Plant, and pass by Jerudong Park—Brunei's only amusement park—before your tour comes to a close.
Full Day Seria Oiltown Expedition
Ride on our comfortable transport and enjoy an one hour scenic drive to the Seria Town. Catch a glimpse of the country side of Brunei and pass by a small town known as Tutong. Upon reaching Seria Oil town, you will be able to see the nodding donkeys which symbolize the status of this special town where on shore oil was first discovered in Brunei in 1929 and has been the backbone of the nation’s economy since then.Our first stop will be the Oil & Gas Discovery Centre (OGDC) where you will be introduced to the world of science and engineering. The centre was built by Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn. Bhd. with the aim to promote environmental awareness and highlight the necessity of nature conservation. The centre uses fun education approach in enriching visitor’s knowledge while exploring the exhibition gallery. The gallery showcases over 100 exhibits that cover multi-facets of science and technology including the hydrocarbons industry in Brunei. In addition, you will get to take eye-tricking pictures at the galleries inside OGDC!After that, photo stop at the Billionth Barrel Monument which is located on Seria Beach and at a nodding Donkey nearby. We will have lunch at the capital of Belait District, known as Kuala Belait.After lunch, stroll around this unique small town before proceeding back to Bandar Seri Begawan. On the way back to your hotel, we will make a photo stop at the largest theme park in Borneo Island, Jerudong Park Playground.The tour includes pick up and drop off at your hotel.
Full Day Seria Oiltown Shore Excursion Tour
