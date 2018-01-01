Welcome to Batang Duri
Top experiences in Batang Duri
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Batang Duri activities
Temburong Experience Full-Day Tour from Bandar Seri Begawan
You will travel by local water taxi from Bandar through a network of rivers and channels around the back of Brunei Bay. Pass by dense mangrove islands and possibly see some of the local wildlife that maybe enjoying the early morning sun rays or looking for some tasty morsels of food.Arrive in Bangar (Temburong) where you will have morning tea at a local restaurant. Your journey will continue from Bangar, the regional capital of Temburong and proceed further along the road to Bukit Patoi reserve. Walk along the wooden walkways to a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside and return to our Rainforest Lodge at Batang Duri for a tasty local lunch while overlooking the Temburong River. In the afternoon you will participate in some team building activities and afternoon tea. You will depart from Freme Rainforest lodge to Bangar and catch a water Taxi back to Bandar Seri Begawan.
Temburong Trip Overnight Packages
Fret not, we will have everything planned out for you for your overnight stay in Temburong. Hassle-free accommodation and transportation, enjoy your stay in Temburong where adventure and fun exciting activities awaits! From your nature trek experience in Batang Duri, accomodation at a local jungle lodge to your canopy walk to 1200 climbs and a dip or swim in the clear pool around the waterfall, we will have everything laid out for you. You also have the option to do PVC rafting or body surfing in the clear Temburong river and a also pay a visit to an Iban Longhouse at Temburong District. We will be in-charge of your transportation throughout the entire trip, back and from your hotel, so what are you waiting? Join this overnight trip for an extraordinary experience in the Green Jewel of Brunei which you will not forget! Please note that itinerary differs slightly for both overnight packages, do contact us for a detailed itinerary for each.