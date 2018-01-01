Temburong Trip Overnight Packages

Fret not, we will have everything planned out for you for your overnight stay in Temburong. Hassle-free accommodation and transportation, enjoy your stay in Temburong where adventure and fun exciting activities awaits! From your nature trek experience in Batang Duri, accomodation at a local jungle lodge to your canopy walk to 1200 climbs and a dip or swim in the clear pool around the waterfall, we will have everything laid out for you. You also have the option to do PVC rafting or body surfing in the clear Temburong river and a also pay a visit to an Iban Longhouse at Temburong District. We will be in-charge of your transportation throughout the entire trip, back and from your hotel, so what are you waiting? Join this overnight trip for an extraordinary experience in the Green Jewel of Brunei which you will not forget! Please note that itinerary differs slightly for both overnight packages, do contact us for a detailed itinerary for each.