Gramado and Canela City Full-Day Tour

Gramado is a municipality and small tourist town, at the southeast of Caxias do Sul and east of Nova Petrópolis, in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, in the Serra Gaúcha region. Gramado and Canela are known for the German architectural style, you can see it at the Palacio dos Festivais, Igreja de Pedra, Parque Caracol, Lago Negro and many other buildings and handcraft street fairs, where you can find different kinds of traditional sweets and food. From there you can get a little bit more acquainted with the Gáucho culture. Bento Gonçalves is, on the other hand, known for its wine.You will take less than 20 min to go from Gramado to Canela. It is quite close, less than 4.35 miles separating both cities.Canela has a small city charm. Located in the in the middle of pure nature, one of the touristic points of the city is a Gothic style cathedral, called Igreja de Pedra. Beyond that you still have the streets filled with shops and cafes.At all stops, you will have around 40 - 60 min, depending on the size of the group.