Welcome to Canela
Top experiences in Canela
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Canela activities
Gramado and Canela Hop-On Hop-Off
The operation starts at 8:15am until 6:30pm and you can start your tour from any point, at any time between these hours!The vehicles are wheelchair accessible and there are space for 3 bikes if you want to explore Serra Gaúcha from both ways.We are the official hop-on hop-off bus from the south of Brazil. The route includes attractive and touristic points from both cities: Gramado and Canela.Our double decked bus provide an informative and entertaining commentary, so you can get to know the history of the cities and local insights.
Gramado and Canela City Full-Day Tour
Gramado is a municipality and small tourist town, at the southeast of Caxias do Sul and east of Nova Petrópolis, in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, in the Serra Gaúcha region. Gramado and Canela are known for the German architectural style, you can see it at the Palacio dos Festivais, Igreja de Pedra, Parque Caracol, Lago Negro and many other buildings and handcraft street fairs, where you can find different kinds of traditional sweets and food. From there you can get a little bit more acquainted with the Gáucho culture. Bento Gonçalves is, on the other hand, known for its wine.You will take less than 20 min to go from Gramado to Canela. It is quite close, less than 4.35 miles separating both cities.Canela has a small city charm. Located in the in the middle of pure nature, one of the touristic points of the city is a Gothic style cathedral, called Igreja de Pedra. Beyond that you still have the streets filled with shops and cafes.At all stops, you will have around 40 - 60 min, depending on the size of the group.
Private Gramado and Canela Day Tour from Porto Alegre
Enjoy the charm and beauty of these two enchanting cities: Gramado and Canela, known for their Bavarian-style architecture. After pick ups at hotels starting at 8:30 a.m., you will begin your trip and see the main sights such as Palácio dos Festivais (Festivals Palace), Igreja de Pedra (Rock Church), Caracol Park, and Lago Negro (Black Lagoon). You will also have the opportunity to see and buy traditional handcrafts, as well as taste homemade chocolate. These two cities retain the hallmarks of German culture. After this cultural and historical tour, passengers will return to their hotels with the driver.
Dreamland Gramado Wax Museum Admission Ticket
Opened in December 2009, the Dreamland Wax Museum Gramado is the first Entertainment Wax Museum in South America. Conveniently located between the City of Gramado and Canela, at "Av das Hortênsias", is surrounded by several top class attractions. The museum reunites over 90 wax figures of famous celebrities, singers, actors, and personalities arranged in 18 magnificent sets in a fully air-conditioned environment. Come on take a selfie alongside your idol. The museum operates every day between 8am and 6pm and has a parking lot available.