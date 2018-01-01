Welcome to Ilha de Marajó
The 50,000-sq-km Ilha de Marajó, slightly larger than Switzerland, lies at the mouth of the Amazon river and is generally considered to be the largest river island in the world. (Some argue Marajó doesn't qualify because part of the island faces the open ocean.) It was the ancient home of the Marajoaras indigenous culture, notable for their large ceramic burial urns. Marajó remains a world apart, where bicycles outnumber cars and water buffalo graze around town. Legend has it the buffalo are descended from animals that swam ashore from a French ship that sank while en route from India to French Guiana. The island is well known for its buffalo cheese, buffalo steaks and buffalo-mounted police force.
Only the island’s eastern shore is easily accessible to tourists. It has three small sleepy towns: Joanes (the smallest), Salvaterra (with the best beach but not much else) and Soure (the laid-back 'capital' of Marajó). Much of the island’s interior is wetland, and is home to tens of thousands of birds, including the graceful guará (scarlet ibis). Be aware that Marajó is very wet from January to June, with almost daily rain.