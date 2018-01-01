Welcome to Tefé

A gritty bustling city overlooking a massive lake, Tefé is best known as the jumping-off point to Reserva de Desenvolvimento Sustentável Mamirauá (Mamirauá Reserve), one of the best overall eco-destinations in the Amazon. But city leaders are working hard to convince Mamirauá-bound tourists to spend time in and around town, with options for hiking, boating and visiting local villages, including in the newly established Floresta Nacional de Tefé (FLONA Tefé). A visit to Mamirauá is still the best reason to visit Tefé, but travelers with an extra day or two will find some worthwhile ways to spend them here.