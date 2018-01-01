Welcome to Santa Elena de Uairén
Though the city is quite safe, it’s also a brazen black-market and smuggling hub. Gas prices in Brazil are almost 30 times higher than those in Venezuela, which means that there is serious money to be made. As a result there's a strong police and military presence around the town, but it shouldn't be anything to worry about as a traveler.
Top experiences in Santa Elena de Uairén
Santa Elena de Uairén activities
Trekking Roraima
Journey into a land that time forgot and conquer the pre-Cambrian tabletop summit of Roraima. The stunning mountain is sacred to the region's indigenous people and is said to have inspired Arthur Conan Doyle’s "The Lost World." Take time to explore the unique flora and fauna – some of which is completely unique to the mountain. The trek itself takes six days start to finish but this two-week adventure also includes canoe trips in Canaima National Park and a thrilling trek to Angel Falls. If you're fit and want to get off the beaten track, this adventure will take you to new heights.