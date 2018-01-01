Welcome to Presidente Figueiredo
Top experiences in Presidente Figueiredo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Presidente Figueiredo activities
Presidente Figueiredo Waterfalls Day Trip from Manaus
See two beautiful Amazon waterfalls on this 8-hour day trip from Manaus. After pickup from your Manaus hotel, travel north of the city with your guide about 1.5 hours toward the town of Presidente Figueiredo, self-proclaimed the 'Terra de Cachoeiras' (Land of Waterfalls). Admire the lush, tropical Amazon Rainforest that surrounds you on the drive to your first stop, Sanctuary Waterfall, located approximately 9 miles (16 km) outside of Presidente Figueiredo. Surrounded by mossy rocks and dense vegetation, the rushing waterfall flows from the Urubui River, a black-water tributary of the Amazon. Spend time here to enjoy the scenery, hear about the flora and fauna, and snap photos, and then head to a local restaurant in Presidente Figueiredo for a lunch filled with flavorful Brazilian cuisine (included). After lunch, travel to Iracema Waterfall, located in an ecological reserve. Enjoy extraordinary views of the falls, which are surrounded by lush forest greenery, and go for a refreshing swim in the shallow waters at the waterfall’s base. When you’re time here is up, you’ll be driven back to your Manaus hotel.