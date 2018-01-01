Welcome to Presidente Figueiredo

Self-named the ‘Terra de Cachoeiras’ (Land of Waterfalls), this dusty little town is surrounded by dozens of waterfalls and caves. Among the most impressive are Iracema, Cachoeira da Onza, Caverna do Maroaga, Gruta Judéia, Santuario, Asaframa and Pedra Furada (the most distant of the falls, 60km from town). You need a vehicle to visit the waterfalls here; you can rent a car from Manaus (125km south), or take the bus and hire a guide in Presidente Figueiredo; there's a tourist kiosk a short distance from the bus station. Several agencies in Manaus offer tours in this area, too, notably Amazon Eco Adventures and Tropical Tree Climbing. Be aware that this is the only leisure spot easily accessible by road from Manaus, and so it gets obscenely packed most weekends.

See two beautiful Amazon waterfalls on this 8-hour day trip from Manaus. After pickup from your Manaus hotel, travel north of the city with your guide about 1.5 hours toward the town of Presidente Figueiredo, self-proclaimed the 'Terra de Cachoeiras' (Land of Waterfalls). Admire the lush, tropical Amazon Rainforest that surrounds you on the drive to your first stop, Sanctuary Waterfall, located approximately 9 miles (16 km) outside of Presidente Figueiredo. Surrounded by mossy rocks and dense vegetation, the rushing waterfall flows from the Urubui River, a black-water tributary of the Amazon. Spend time here to enjoy the scenery, hear about the flora and fauna, and snap photos, and then head to a local restaurant in Presidente Figueiredo for a lunch filled with flavorful Brazilian cuisine (included). After lunch, travel to Iracema Waterfall, located in an ecological reserve. Enjoy extraordinary views of the falls, which are surrounded by lush forest greenery, and go for a refreshing swim in the shallow waters at the waterfall’s base. When you’re time here is up, you’ll be driven back to your Manaus hotel.
