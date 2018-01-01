Welcome to Joinville

While Joinville does not have the historic center (or the beer festival) of Blumenau, it does have its own claims to fame. It's the only city outside Moscow with a school of the Bolshoi Ballet, a coup that goes hand in hand with its annual dance festival (www.festivaldedanca.com.br), one of the largest and most renowned in the world; and it relishes its own decidedly German roots. They are evident in the city’s nouveau-Alpine architecture and well-manicured parks. The economy thrives on metallurgy, plastics and information technology, but this industrial activity is tucked neatly away from the eyes of visitors. The result is a big city with small-town manners.