The picturesque town of Ehrenhausen, near the A9 connecting Graz with the Slovenian border, makes a fine base for exploring the vineyards of southern Styria.

The town is little more than one street of pastel-coloured houses dominated by the baroque Pfarrkirche. Before setting off for the wine country, you can follow the path (about three minutes’ walk) on the right of the Rathaus up to the yellow and white mausoleum of Ruprecht von Eggenberg (1546–1611), hero of the Battle of Sisak against the Turks.

