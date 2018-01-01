Welcome to Krimml
A real crash-bang spectacle, the 380m-high, three-tier Krimmler Wasserfälle, Europe’s highest waterfall, is the thunderous centrepiece of this tiny village. Those who look beyond the falls find even more to like about Krimml – gorgeous alpine scenery, fine mountain walks and farmstays that are great for tiptoeing back to nature for a few days.
Top experiences in Krimml
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.