Welcome to Paluma Range National Park

It's worth making time to venture off the Bruce Hwy via the Paluma Range National Park, southern gateway to the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area. The park is divided into two parts, the Mt Spec section and the northern Jourama Falls section, with both offering a variety of waterholes, inland beaches, hiking trails and a gentle entrée into tropical north Queensland. This glorious parallel universe, running alongside the Bruce Hwy from roughly Ingham to Townsville, is also prime platypus-spotting territory.