Daintree Rainforest Cultural Tour from Cairns or Port Douglas

After morning pickup from your centrally located Cairns, Northern Beaches or Port Douglas hotel, travel in an air-conditioned minivan along one of Australia's most scenic coastal drives.Head north to Cooya Beach, where one of the Kubirri Warra brothers will teach you how to throw a spear along with other Aboriginal hunting techniques. Take a walk with the brothers around their traditional lands as they point out wildlife; teach you how to track and hunt fish, mud crabs and mussels in the mangroves; and give you the chance to try bush tucker and bush medicines.After your walk, relax on the balcony of the brothers’ family home. Snack on a morning tea with fresh homemade damper (bread cooked over a campfire), tea, coffee and the seafood you caught. The brothers demonstrate the use of certain Aboriginal tools, and might even teach you how to play a didgeridoo.Say farewell to the brothers, then continue north to the township of Mossman, located on the southern edge of the Daintree Rainforest. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the traditional owners of the gorge with a ‘welcome to country’ ceremony. It is a ceremony of spiritual cleansing, to ward off evil spirits and ensure you are accepted and honored while on the traditional land of the Kuku Yalanji people.Head into the Mossman Gorge Centre for a lunch that features local flavors, then browse in the art gallery, which focuses on artwork from by indigenous artists from Kuku Yalanji and North Queensland.For the afternoon, choose from one of the following options when booking.Aboriginal Cultural Daintree Tour:Explore the World Heritage-listed Daintree National Park, one of the world's oldest rainforests, with your expert guide. Walk along sturdy boardwalks, tracks and bridges that protect the delicate ecosystem. Learn about resident animal and plant life of this biologically rich forest, which has existed for more than 120 million years. You’ll get exclusive access to a swimming area in Mossman Gorge where most visitors are not permitted. Be sure to bring swim gear so that you can take a dip in the beautiful private swimming hole surrounded by rainforest.Aboriginal guided Rainforest Walk:Meet an experienced indigenous guide who introduces you to Aboriginal traditions and culture. Follow your guide on a walk through this stunning rainforest, taking private walking trails that pass traditional huts. Your guide demonstrates how to use plants to make medicine, soaps and ochre paint, and how to find identify bush food. You’ll be fascinated by your guide’s stories that illuminate the deep relationship between the indigenous peoples and their environment, and the Aboriginal perspective on the land and Dreamtime myths.Please note, this tour is not suitable for people with limited mobility. A reasonable level of fitness is required to fully enjoy the experience