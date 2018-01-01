Welcome to Mossman
Cairns Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Start your holiday or business trip off right with a worry-free pickup from Cairns Airport (CNS) and transport by shared shuttle to most hotels in the area of Cairns city, the Northern Beaches, Port Douglas and Silky Oaks Lodge. Your driver meets you at the airport and welcomes you aboard the comfortable coach. After all passengers have boarded, your professional driver whisks you to your destination in Cairns city, the Northern Beaches, Port Douglas and Silky Oaks Lodge. When making a booking, please provide your flight details and the full name and address of your hotel. Once your transfer is confirmed, you'll receive a travel voucher to present to your driver—it's that easy. Remember to book your return transfer too.Hotel drop-offs in: Cairns City hotels Cairns South hotels including All Season Cairns Gateway, Trinity Links Woree, Cairns Reef Apartments and Motel, Cairns Tropical Gardens Motel, Cairns Villa and Cairns Sunland Leisure Park and Palm Royale Cairns, and other properties south of the railway tracks in the direction of Mulgrave Road Port Douglas hotels Northern Beaches hotels (Trinity Beach, Palm Cove and Ellis Beach) Silky Oaks Lodge (Mossman)—transfers only available between 8am and 5pm Please note: Transfers are not available to Cape Tribulation and Mission Beach
Daintree Rainforest Cultural Tour from Cairns or Port Douglas
After morning pickup from your centrally located Cairns, Northern Beaches or Port Douglas hotel, travel in an air-conditioned minivan along one of Australia's most scenic coastal drives.Head north to Cooya Beach, where one of the Kubirri Warra brothers will teach you how to throw a spear along with other Aboriginal hunting techniques. Take a walk with the brothers around their traditional lands as they point out wildlife; teach you how to track and hunt fish, mud crabs and mussels in the mangroves; and give you the chance to try bush tucker and bush medicines.After your walk, relax on the balcony of the brothers’ family home. Snack on a morning tea with fresh homemade damper (bread cooked over a campfire), tea, coffee and the seafood you caught. The brothers demonstrate the use of certain Aboriginal tools, and might even teach you how to play a didgeridoo.Say farewell to the brothers, then continue north to the township of Mossman, located on the southern edge of the Daintree Rainforest. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the traditional owners of the gorge with a ‘welcome to country’ ceremony. It is a ceremony of spiritual cleansing, to ward off evil spirits and ensure you are accepted and honored while on the traditional land of the Kuku Yalanji people.Head into the Mossman Gorge Centre for a lunch that features local flavors, then browse in the art gallery, which focuses on artwork from by indigenous artists from Kuku Yalanji and North Queensland.For the afternoon, choose from one of the following options when booking.Aboriginal Cultural Daintree Tour:Explore the World Heritage-listed Daintree National Park, one of the world's oldest rainforests, with your expert guide. Walk along sturdy boardwalks, tracks and bridges that protect the delicate ecosystem. Learn about resident animal and plant life of this biologically rich forest, which has existed for more than 120 million years. You’ll get exclusive access to a swimming area in Mossman Gorge where most visitors are not permitted. Be sure to bring swim gear so that you can take a dip in the beautiful private swimming hole surrounded by rainforest.Aboriginal guided Rainforest Walk:Meet an experienced indigenous guide who introduces you to Aboriginal traditions and culture. Follow your guide on a walk through this stunning rainforest, taking private walking trails that pass traditional huts. Your guide demonstrates how to use plants to make medicine, soaps and ochre paint, and how to find identify bush food. You’ll be fascinated by your guide’s stories that illuminate the deep relationship between the indigenous peoples and their environment, and the Aboriginal perspective on the land and Dreamtime myths.Please note, this tour is not suitable for people with limited mobility. A reasonable level of fitness is required to fully enjoy the experience
Cape Tribulation Daintree Cruise, Bloomfield Track from Cairns
Your naturalist guide will take you north along the scenic route to Mossman, where lush farmland contrasts with coastal scenery as you approach the majestic Daintree River. Board your vessel for your informative Daintree River cruise and enjoy morning tea as your glide on the water.Relax and enjoy the Daintree's splendor as you learn about estuarine crocodiles and mangrove forests, and enjoy nature at its best. After your cruise you will be guided to the National Park Board Walk. You'll ascend the Alexandra Range and pause for panoramic views of the tropical rainforest merging with the Coral Sea. You will have a scrumptious barbecue lunch with homemade salads and Australian wine. While at lunch you might have the opportunity to hand-feed the wallabies. After lunch there is no set timetable or schedule, so throw away your watch and enjoy elevated walks through Cape Tribulation with your experienced guide, with ample time for questions and photographs. Make your way to Emmagen Creek which is a 7 kilometer track up along the 4WD-only Bloomfield Track and swim in the freshwater. From here we head to Cape Tribulation Beach to enjoy a stroll along the beach or walk to the photographer's platform for amazing photo opportunities. On your return journey there will be a short afternoon refreshment stop where you can pat a kangaroo, have a beer or sip a cup of local tea, feeling fully refreshed from your "Rainforest Experience" at Cape Trib.
Mossman Gorge, Aboriginal Dreamtime Walk and Daintree River Crocodile Cruise Day Trip
On arrival at beautiful Mossman Gorge you’ll meet your indigenous guide for a relaxed 1.5-hour walk. You’ll see culturally significant sites, pass by traditional bark shelters, and cross over cool, clear rainforest streams. Your guide will introduce you to many aspects of traditional Aboriginal culture including bush tucker, dreamtime stories and medicinal plant use. They will also give a fascinating narrative of the rainforest and their personal relationship with the environment.The guided walk takes you along easy-graded tracks and is suitable for all levels of fitness however it is not suitable for wheelchairs, walking frames, etc. After your walk you’ll stop for tea and damper, and the opportunity to ask your aboriginal guide more questions about their tribe and the area.Continue your Daintree day trip with a short tour through historical Mossman, Australia's most northern sugar town, on your way to Daintree Teahouse lunch. Bring your appetite along as a delicious barramundi lunch awaits in this beautiful oasis amidst the rainforest, overlooking the Mossman River. Alternative lunch options are available for non-fish eaters.After lunch you'll board a cruise on the Daintree River. This relaxing one-hour cruise is a great way to spot local wildlife including birds, tree snakes and of course the fearsome saltwater crocodile. Have your camera ready - these cheeky crocs could pop up anywhere without a sound!Before returning to your hotel, you'll finish your day with a short tour of the once sleepy fishing town of Port Douglas, which is now a vibrant seaside village and popular local holiday spot.
Private Daintree National Park Day Tour from Cairns Including Cape Tribulation and Mossman Gorge
After pickup from your Cairns hotel by your private guide, your day tour begins by heading north along Captain Cook Highway, passing through the beach suburb of Palm Cove. Learn about the history of Double Island Reef and Haycock Reef, and admire the huge Melaleuca trees that are hundreds of years old. If you want to stop for a photo op, just ask your guide—as this is a private tour, feel free to make requests. Continue your journey north along Great Barrier Reef Drive, one of the most picturesque coastal drives in the world, and stop at Rex Lookout for views over Double Island and back toward the mountains of the Great Dividing Range. Your next stop is the small seaside town of Port Douglas, where you'll have a short tour before heading to Mossman Gorge, located on the southern edge of Daintree National Park, part of the Wet Tropics of Queensland UNESCO World Heritage site. Enjoy morning tea at the Mossman Gorge Centre.Then hop aboard a shuttle bus accompanied by your naturalist guide, and head into the national park for a guided walk in the dense tropical rainforest. Admire views over the granite boulders and clear waters of the Mossman River, and if time and weather permit, you can take a swim. Heading further north and passing by the sugarcane fields of Mossman, stop for lunch before joining a small cruise on the Daintree River. If you are lucky, you may spot an elusive crocodile.Back on land, continue north along a picturesque road toward Cape Tribulation, enjoying more perspectives of Daintree National Park along the way. A stop at the Alexandra Lookout provides an opportunity to look back over the coastal road you just traveled and take in views of the mouth of the Daintree River, Snapper Island, and Low Isles.Continue even further north, stopping at Marrdja Boardwalk for a guided walk among one of the most bio-diverse areas in the Daintree Rainforest. Then head to Cape Tribulation, known as the place where two World Heritage sites meet—the Wet Tropics of Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef. After admiring the beach, venture south back toward the Daintree River, stopping along the way at Daintree Ice Cream Company for afternoon tea; here you have the opportunity to sample locally made ice cream featuring seasonal fruits of the tropics (own expense).Shortly after this, you'll arrive at the Daintree River to board the cable ferry across the waterway. Then relax on the drive back to Cairns, where your day trip ends with return to your accommodation.