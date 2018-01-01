Ofu, Olosega and Ta’u, anchored about 100km to the east of Tutuila, are among the most ravishing – and remote – of all the Pacific isles.

Read More

The three share the same marvellous natural characteristics: enormous cliffs sheltering seabird colonies, expired volcanic cones, pristine lagoons stocked with a brilliant array of coral, and a soul-soothing sense of quiet. Ofu Beach ranks as one of the most splendid stretches of sand in the world.

The Manu’a Islands make the laid-back environs of Tutuila seem chaotic by comparison; be sure to pack plenty of extra reading material and a willingness to fall asleep in the middle of the day. While visitors are content to wallow in island inertia, the mosquitoes here are very active; bring repellent.

Plan to visit Manu'a near the beginning of your trip; any disruption in the weather could keep you here longer than you intended.

Read Less