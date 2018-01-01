Welcome to Llanberis

Llanberis is a mecca for walkers and climbers, attracting a steady flow of rugged, polar-fleece wearers year-round but especially in July and August (when accommodation is at a premium). It's positioned just outside the national park but functions as a hub, partly because the Snowdon Mountain Railway leaves from here. While not the most attractive town in the area, its offbeat charm complements the appeal of its glorious surrounds.

