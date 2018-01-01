Welcome to Llanberis
Llanberis is a mecca for walkers and climbers, attracting a steady flow of rugged, polar-fleece wearers year-round but especially in July and August (when accommodation is at a premium). It's positioned just outside the national park but functions as a hub, partly because the Snowdon Mountain Railway leaves from here. While not the most attractive town in the area, its offbeat charm complements the appeal of its glorious surrounds.
Llanberis originally housed workers from the Dinorwig slate quarry; the massive waste tips are hard to miss. While tourism is the cornerstone of life these days, the town proudly wears its industrial heritage on its sleeve. Dinorwig, which once boasted the largest artificial cavern in the world, is now part of Europe's biggest pumped-storage power station. Some of the old quarry workshops have been reincarnated as a slate-industry museum, and the narrow-gauge railway that once hauled slate to the coast now transports excited toddlers along Llyn Padarn.
