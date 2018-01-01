Welcome to Betws-y-Coed

Betws-y-Coed (bet-us-ee-koyd) sits at the junction of three river valleys (the Llugwy, the Conwy and the Lledr) and on the verge of the Gwydyr Forest. With around seven outdoor shops for every pub, walking trails leaving right from the centre and guesthouses occupying a fair proportion of its slate Victorian buildings, it's the perfect base for exploring Snowdonia.

Read More