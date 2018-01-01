Welcome to Beddgelert

Charming Beddgelert is a conservation village of dark stone cottages overlooking the River Colwyn and its ivy-covered bridge, just upstream from where it meets the River Glaslyn. Flowers festoon the village in spring and the surrounding hills are covered in a purple blaze of heather in summer, reminiscent of a Scottish glen. Scenes from Mark Robson's 1958 film, The Inn of the Sixth Happiness starring Ingrid Bergman, were shot here.

