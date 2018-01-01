Welcome to Beddgelert

Charming Beddgelert is a conservation village of dark stone cottages overlooking the River Colwyn and its ivy-covered bridge, just upstream from where it meets the River Glaslyn. Flowers festoon the village in spring and the surrounding hills are covered in a purple blaze of heather in summer, reminiscent of a Scottish glen. Scenes from Mark Robson's 1958 film, The Inn of the Sixth Happiness starring Ingrid Bergman, were shot here.

Beddgelert, meaning 'Gelert's Grave', is said to refer to the dog of 13th-century Llywelyn the Great, Prince of Gwynedd. Thinking his dog Gelert had savaged his baby son, Llywelyn slaughtered the dog, only to discover that Gelert had fought off the wolf that had attacked the baby. More likely, the name Beddgelert comes from a 5th-century Irish preacher, Celert, who is believed to have founded a church here. Regardless, Gelert's 'grave' is a popular attraction, reached by a pretty riverside trail. It's believed to have been constructed by an unscrupulous 18th-century hotelier to boost business.

