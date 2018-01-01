Welcome to Bala (Y Bala)
Bala was a centre for the Welsh wool industry during the 18th century, but today it's better known as a gateway to Snowdonia National Park and the park's main water-sports hub. The main street is dotted with adventure sports and outdoors shops, and bustles with visitors in summer.
The Romans had a camp here, the remains of which have been found on private land near the river. Just behind the high street is a Norman motte (castle mound) that would once have supported a wooden castle.
Welsh remains the language of everyday commerce and conversation for 76% of its residents.
