Kenh Ga (Chicken Canal) is named after the wild chickens that used to live here. Today, a riverine way of life and stunning limestone formations are the main draw.

Locals spend many hours on the water, watching over fish-breeding pens or selling vegetables boat-to-boat. Even the children commute to school by river. This was largely a floating village, but more land-based houses have now been built.

From the pier, hire a motorboat (two persons, around 300,000d) for a 1½-hour ride around the village. Kenh Ga is best seen in the wet season from June to September. During other months, boats are far less frequent as water levels are lower and there are fewer visitors to the area.

