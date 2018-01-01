Welcome to Tay Ninh
Tay Ninh province, northwest of Ho Chi Minh City, is bordered by Cambodia on three sides. The Vam Co River flows from Cambodia through the western part of the province. The area’s dominant geographic feature is Nui Ba Den (Black Lady Mountain), which towers above the surrounding plains.
Top experiences in Tay Ninh
Tay Ninh activities
Tay Ninh Holy See and Cu Chi Tunnels
Pick-up at hotel by the tour guide and driver. Visit to Tay Ninh, the center of Cao Daism, a local sect of Buddhism founded in the early 20th century. Observe the daily solemn ceremony at the Cao Dai Temple called “Tay Ninh Holy See”. Stop at Cu Chi Tunnels, one of the few remaining monuments of the Vietnam War. Explore the many exhibits that tell us about the conditions of the war. Crawl a part of the tunnel to experience the real life of the Vietnamese guerrillas, who used to survive and use this system during the wartime. Lunch in Tay Ninh or en route is included. Return to Saigon late afternoon.
Private Tour Including Black Virgin Mountain and Cu Chi Tunnels
Flexible Itinerary7:00 a.m: We depart hotel from Ho Chi Minh to get Cu Chi Tunnels, once called "the Iron Triangle" and was the termination of the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The tunnels were designed by local guerrillas as a “springboard for attacking Saigon.” The area was used for infiltrating Saigon-intelligence agents, part cadres, and sabotage teams. The tunnels were used by Viet Cong guerrillas ashiding spots during combat, as well as serving as communication and supply routes, hospitals, food and weapon caches and living quarters for numerous guerrilla fighters.After finishing Cu Chi Tunnels, We will go to Cao Dai Temple, Cao Dai Holy See – located in Tay Ninh province.Cao Daiism, a relatively new religion found in 1926 in the South of Vietnam, has attracted more than 2.5 million followers across the country and overseas. It is in fact a combination of the best from Taoism, Buddhism and Confucianism, with Christianity and Islam thrown in for good reasons. Their hierarchy closely resembles the Roman Catholic Church and their colour scheme seems lifted straight from a Hindu Temple. Yet the religion’s philosophy fits very well into the world’s current religious turmoils. It is worth every minute for visitors to come witness the unique, colorful, musical and mysterious noon- ceremony.After lunch, we will go to Ba Den - Black Virgin pagoda by cable car .The view is breathtaking, and you will be surrounded on both sides by mango trees and woodland flowers. There are two more pagodas above the main pagoda. If you accept the mountain's challenge and hike up even higher, you will be rewarded with spectacular views of Tay Ninh province.You could enjoy Vietnamese coffee with local people on the mountain.3 p.m : Arrive HCMC- return to hotel.6:00 pm : Finish tour
Full-Day Cao Dai Temple and Black Lady Mountain from Ho Chi Minh
Departing Ho Chi Minh City for Tay Ninh Province, an area near the Vietnamese-Cambodian border, we will visit the Black Lady Mountain, approximately 11 km northeast of Tay Ninh. We will take an exhilarating cable car ride to the top of the mountain for a panoramic view of this beautiful region. Black Lady Mountain consists of three major mountains covering an area of 24 km and reaching an altitude of 986 meters. Here the beautiful temples and caves that are used to house Buddhist monks and nuns remain largely undisturbed.We will then proceed to the Cao Dai Holy Temple. The temple is home to the Cao Dai sects who practice a unique hybrid of Buddhism, Taoism, Confucianism and Christianity. Their patron saints include Sun Yat-Sen, Victor Hugo and Nguyen Binh Khiem. Note: This tour is not offered in January of the Lunar Year
Cao Dai Temple and Cu Chi Tunnels from Ho Chi Minh City
Morning Tour is Cao Dai Temple in Tay Ninh. 8:45am - 9am you will start from Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon to Cao Dai Temple in Tay Ninh - a province 95 kms South East of HCMC, close to the Cambodia border. The Cao Dai Temple is like a Walt Disney fantasia of the East. Its exterior is decorated with multi-colored dragons of all shapes and sizes. Above the main entrance is the all-seeing holy eye, the symbol of the Cao Dai sect. The interior is just as engaging as statues of Jesus Christ, Buddha and the Hindu god, Brahma, and stand side by side. Cao Dai Temple is the eclectic mix of colours and the amazing use of architecture to create a space of beauty, spirituality with a somewhat surreal flavor to western palates! Afternoon tour is Cu Chi Tunnel Tour. 1 pm, after you have a lunch, you will leave Tay Ninh and travel to Cu Chi Tunnel. Once in Vietnam, you must visit this spot. This is where guerilla warfare optimized and exemplified. You’ll learn the clever design of the tunnels and the strategic use of trap doors. Even with B-52 bombers dropping 30-ton loads of explosive, turning the jungle into a pockmarked moonscape. You’ll have a chance to crawl around a portion of the 121 km long, multiple-layered tunnel. You’ll learn how thousands of guerillas managed to stay underground many days at a time, also their great technique to conceal smoke from their cooking. Finish Cao Dai Temple - Cu Chi Tunnels 1 Day Tour. Arriving Saigon/Ho Chi Minh City at 6pm - 7pm.
Private tour: Cu Chi Tunnels - Cao Dai Temples Day Tour
This morning you take a drive to Cao Dai Temple in Tay Ninh to observe the midday service. Following lunch we will drive to the Cu Chi Tunnels and then return to HCMC at approximately 6 p.mTay Ninh, near the Cambodian border, is home to the unique Cao Dai sect, whose patron saints include Joan of Arc, Victor Hugo and Winston Churchill to name a few. The religion is a hybrid of Buddhism, Taoism, Confucianism and Christianity. The Cao Dai Temple at Tay Ninh has been described as a Walt Disney fantasia of the East. The temple's exterior is decorated with multi-colored dragons of all shapes and sizes competing for space with a number of Buddhist symbols. Above the main entrance is the all-seeing holy eye, the symbol of the Cao Dai sect. The interior is just as engaging as statues of Jesus Christ, Buddha and the Hindu god, Brahma, stand side by side.The trip to Tay Ninh is combined with a visit to the Cu Chi Tunnels. At its height, the tunnel system stretched over 250km. from Saigon to the Cambodian border and was three levels deep. The network included innumerable trap doors, specially constructed living areas, storage facilities, weapons factories, field hospitals, command centers and kitchens. Today the remaining tunnels have become a major tourist attraction giving the visitor a unique experience and a feel of what underground life during the U.S.-Vietnam American must have been like.
One day private car &guide (HCM suburb)
A English guide will guides the tourist attractions in HCM suburbs. We recommend this full-day private car tour who want to travel planning by yourself. Please enjoy your original tour only you.Our English guide will guides the tourist attractions in HCM suburbs. If you want to go to the tourist attractions that are not listed in the guide book or watch the lives of local people, please join this full-day private car tour. In addition,you can relax with only your family or your friends! Please enjoy your original tour only you. Some highlight suburd you can visit: - In Binh Duong province: Dai Nam complex. - In Dong Nai province: Bamboo Tourism Village, Buu Long Tourism, Mango Garden, Long Khánh fruit orchard, Giang Điền Waterfall, Bò Cạp Vàng Tourism. - In Cu Chi: Cu Chi Tunnels - In Tay Ninh: Cao Dai, Dầu Tiếng Lake, Ma Thien Lanh Tourism, Bà Đen Mountain, - Mekong Delta: My Tho - Dong Thap or My Tho - Ben Tre, Vinh Sang Tourism (belong to Vinh Long Province)