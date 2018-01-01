Private Tour Including Black Virgin Mountain and Cu Chi Tunnels

Flexible Itinerary7:00 a.m: We depart hotel from Ho Chi Minh to get Cu Chi Tunnels, once called "the Iron Triangle" and was the termination of the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The tunnels were designed by local guerrillas as a “springboard for attacking Saigon.” The area was used for infiltrating Saigon-intelligence agents, part cadres, and sabotage teams. The tunnels were used by Viet Cong guerrillas ashiding spots during combat, as well as serving as communication and supply routes, hospitals, food and weapon caches and living quarters for numerous guerrilla fighters.After finishing Cu Chi Tunnels, We will go to Cao Dai Temple, Cao Dai Holy See – located in Tay Ninh province.Cao Daiism, a relatively new religion found in 1926 in the South of Vietnam, has attracted more than 2.5 million followers across the country and overseas. It is in fact a combination of the best from Taoism, Buddhism and Confucianism, with Christianity and Islam thrown in for good reasons. Their hierarchy closely resembles the Roman Catholic Church and their colour scheme seems lifted straight from a Hindu Temple. Yet the religion’s philosophy fits very well into the world’s current religious turmoils. It is worth every minute for visitors to come witness the unique, colorful, musical and mysterious noon- ceremony.After lunch, we will go to Ba Den - Black Virgin pagoda by cable car .The view is breathtaking, and you will be surrounded on both sides by mango trees and woodland flowers. There are two more pagodas above the main pagoda. If you accept the mountain's challenge and hike up even higher, you will be rewarded with spectacular views of Tay Ninh province.You could enjoy Vietnamese coffee with local people on the mountain.3 p.m : Arrive HCMC- return to hotel.6:00 pm : Finish tour