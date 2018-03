Welcome to Nguna & Pele

Only 45 minutes’ drive from Port Vila at Emua village is the wharf leading to these two beautiful islands. Both have protected marine reserves (www.marineprotectedarea.com.vu), excellent snorkelling and a laid-back castaway vibe. Both islands were hard hit by Cyclone Pam but are steadfastly rebuilding. There's no mains electricity and not much running water.