Welcome to Oxford

Oxford both confirms and explodes preconceptions you may have of Mississippi's most famous college town. Frat boys in Ford pickup trucks and debutante sorority sisters? Sure. But they're alongside doctoral candidates debating critical theory and a lively arts scene. Local culture revolves around the Square (aka Courthouse Sq), where you’ll find bars, restaurants, decent shopping and the regal University of Mississippi, aka Ole Miss. All around are quiet residential streets, sprinkled with antebellum homes and shaded by majestic oaks.