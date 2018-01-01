Welcome to Big Bend National Park

Everyone knows Texas is huge. But you can't really appreciate just how big it is until you visit this national park, which is almost the same size as Rhode Island. When you're traversing Big Bend's 1252 sq miles, you come to appreciate what 'big' really means. It's a land of incredible diversity, vast enough to allow a lifetime of discovery, yet laced with enough well-placed roads and trails to permit short-term visitors to see a lot in two to three days.

