Welcome to Big Bend National Park
Everyone knows Texas is huge. But you can't really appreciate just how big it is until you visit this national park, which is almost the same size as Rhode Island. When you're traversing Big Bend's 1252 sq miles, you come to appreciate what 'big' really means. It's a land of incredible diversity, vast enough to allow a lifetime of discovery, yet laced with enough well-placed roads and trails to permit short-term visitors to see a lot in two to three days.
Big Bend has one area – the Chisos Basin – that absorbs the overwhelming crunch of traffic. The Chisos Mountains are beautiful, and no trip here would be complete without an excursion into the high country. But any visit to Big Bend should also include time in the Chihuahuan Desert, home to curious creatures and adaptable plants, and along the Rio Grande, a watery border between the US and Mexico.