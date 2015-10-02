Solitude reigns supreme on the Grand Canyon National Park North Rim. All you'll find here are a classic rimside lodge, campground, motel and general store, plus miles of trails carving through meadows thick with wildflowers, willowy aspen and towering ponderosa pines. You'll also find peace, room to breathe and a less fettered Grand Canyon experience.

At 8000ft, the North Rim is about 10°F (6°C) cooler than the South – even on summer evenings you'll need a sweater. All services are closed from mid-October through mid-May, although the road usually stays open through November. Outdoor types can cross-country ski in and stay at the campground.

Park admission is valid for seven days at both rims. Upon entering, you'll be given a map and The North Rim Pocket Map and Services Guide. It's 24 miles from Jacob Lake to the North Rim, on Hwy 67, and another 20 miles to the Grand Canyon Lodge.

