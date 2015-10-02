Grand Canyon National Park North Rim
is quiet contemplation
At 8000ft, the North Rim is about 10°F (6°C) cooler than the South – even on summer evenings you'll need a sweater. All services are closed from mid-October through mid-May, although the road usually stays open through November. Outdoor types can cross-country ski in and stay at the campground.
Park admission is valid for seven days at both rims. Upon entering, you'll be given a map and The North Rim Pocket Map and Services Guide. It's 24 miles from Jacob Lake to the North Rim, on Hwy 67, and another 20 miles to the Grand Canyon Lodge.