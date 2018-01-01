Welcome to Squam Lake
Holderness is the area's main town, at the southwest corner of Squam Lake. Little Squam Lake is a much smaller branch further southwest.
Top experiences in Squam Lake
Squam Lake activities
10-Day New England Fall Foliage Tour including Cape Cod
Day1Start your adventure Merrimack, New Hampshire. The Merrimack Premium Outlets will be open and we will offer complimentary transportation to the Outlets or to the Anheuser Busch Brewery for a tour and a tasting. This evening, we will welcome you to New England with a welcome drink and dinner. Dinner includedDay 2Travel to coastal Maine and explore the Light House Trail. The first stop will be at Nubble Light, one of the most photographed points in Maine. This will be followed by a New England Lobster Lunch. In the afternoon, you'll visit Portland and the famous Portland Head Light as well as other lighthouses in the area. Breakfast & Lunch includedDay 3Enjoy a cruise of Squam Lake, used as the setting in the movie "On Golden Pond". Enjoy a gourmet box lunch or lunch at Walter's Basin restaurant before having an interactive experience at the Squam Lake at the Squam Lake Science Center staring New Hampshire Wildlife. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 4Have a "Taste of Vermont". Your first stop is at the Cabot Creamery Annex for a sampling of some of Vermont's finest Cheeses.We will continue on to Cold Holler where you can enjoy a taste of Apple Cider and lunch on your own at the Apple Core Dinner. We will stop to see how maple syrupp is made and a tasting on the way back. Breakfast includedDay 5Travel to the top of Cannon Mountain by Aerial Tram. In the afternoon, cross the Kancamagus Highway, which offers some of the most dramatic fall colors and scenic covered bridges. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 6Visit Newport, Rhode Island and enjoy a sail aboard a schooner around Newport Harbor followed by a tour on one of the historic Mansions. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 7Enjoy a tour of historic Boston. The first stop is the USS Constitution. Next see the Old North Church and Paul Revere's home. Visit Quincy Market for shopping and lunch. In the afternoon, see the State House, Boston Common, Trinity Church and other Boston Highlights. Breakfast includedDay 8Enjoy a full narrated historic tour of Nantucket, famous as the world's foremost whaling port in the 18th century. The tour covers The Old Mill, "Sconset" Village with its rose-covered cottages, Low Beach, Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Cranberry bogs and Nantucket moors. That evening, you'll enjoy a New England Lobster dinner.Day 9Tour Cape Cod National Sea Shore on the way to Provincetown. In the afternoon, enjoy a whale-watching cruise or a Cape Cod Dune Tour. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 10On the last day, tour Hyannis with stops at the Kennedy Memorial before continuing onto the JFK Presidential Library.
7-Day Best of New England Tour
Day1Start your adventure in Merrimack New Hampshire. The Merrimack Premium Outlets will be open and we will offer complimentary transportation to the Outlets or to the Anheuser Bush Brewery for a tour and a tasting. This evening, we will welcome you to New England with a welcome drink and dinner.Day 2Visit to coastal Maine and explore the Light House Trail. The first stop will be at Nubble Light, one of the most photographed points in Maine. This will be followed by a New England lobster lunch. In the afternoon, visit Portland and the famous Portland Head Light as well as other lighthouses in the area.Day 3Enjoy a cruise on Squam Lake, used as the setting in the movie 'On Golden Pond.' On your cruise of Squam Lake you might spot a bald eagle or a loon flying enjoying the New Hampshire wildlife trail.Day 4You'll get a 'Taste of Vermont.' Stop first at the Cabot Creamery Annex for a sampling of some of Vermont's finest cheeses. Then onto Montpelier for a stop at the Vermont State House. We continue on to Cold Holler for lunch at the Apple Core Restaurant. Visit Morse farm to see how Maple Sugar is produced and taste this delectable treat. The last stop of the day is at the Cold Hollow to taste Vermont made cider, jams, jellies and mustard.Day 5Travel to the top of Cannon Mountain by aerial tram. In the afternoon, you'll cross the Kancamagus Highway, which offers some of the most dramatic views and scenic covered bridges.Day 6Visit Newport, Rhode Island and enjoy a sail aboard a schooner around Newport Harbor followed by a tour of one of the historic mansions. Day 7Enjoy a tour of historic Boston. The first stop is the USS Constitution. Next you'll see the Old North Church and Paul Revere's home. Stop at Quincy Market for shopping and lunch. In the afternoon, see the State House, Boston Common, Trinity Church and other Boston highlights. You will be transferred in the afternoon to the Boston airport or train station for your return trip home.