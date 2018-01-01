Welcome to Northeast Kingdom
When Senator George Aiken noted in 1949, 'this is such beautiful country up here. It ought to be called the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont,' locals were quick to take his advice. Today, the Northeast Kingdom connotes the large wedge between the Quebec and New Hampshire borders. Less spectacular than spectacularly unspoiled, the landscape is a sea of green hills dotted with farms and small villages.
Here, inconspicuous inns and dairy cows contrast with the slick resorts found elsewhere in the state; the white steeples are chipped, the barns in need of a fresh coat of paint. In a rural state known for its unpopulated setting (only Wyoming contains fewer people), the Kingdom is Vermont's equivalent to putting on its finest pastoral dress, with a few holes here and there. It's a region that doesn't put on any airs about attracting tourists, and locals speak wryly of its 'picturesque poverty.'