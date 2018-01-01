Welcome to Manchester
Nowadays, attracted by low taxes and a diverse workforce, the high-tech and financial industries have moved in, bringing city culture with them. The former mill is a prime symbol of successful redevelopment: the redbrick swath of structures houses a museum, an arts center, a college, restaurants and a growing array of local businesses. Manchester has opera, several orchestras, a growing gallery and dining scene, and the state's most important art museum.
Top experiences in Manchester
Amazing hotels and hostels

Manchester activities
Full Day Maine Lighthouse Trail from New Hampshire
You will depart from New Hampshire at 7:30am for a 1-day tour to see 5 different lighthouses in Maine. The first stop is a visit to Stonewall Kitchen for a sampling of their products. Stonewall Kitchen is a leading producer of jams, jellies, and relishes in New England. They put out 50 different products to sample and taste. Next it is on to Nubble Light, one of the most photographed lighthouses on the Maine Coast. There is a gift shop, artist painting and an ice-cream stand. Lunch will feature a Maine Lobster Lunch (chicken option is also available). Then it is on to visit the Portland Headlight and learn why George Washington commissioned a fort at this point and ordered a signal fire to be lit. The tour continues and you will see either the lighthouse at Spring Point or Bug Light. Several lighthouses will be seen today, while learning how the lighthouses are maintained and the many chores of the lighthouse keepers.A brief stop will be made at Kennebunkport Maine for shopping.The tour is approximately 9 hours and ends when you return to your original departure point.
Portsmouth New Hampshire and Isles of Shoals Cruise
Depart Southern New Hampshire at 8:30am, Boston at 7:30am On arrival in Portsmouth a sightseeing tour of Portsmouth will be included. We'll stop at Prescott Park, where you can enjoy over ten acres of flower gardens and walkways. See the "trial garden" with over 500 flower varieties, the "formal garden" featuring trees and the sense of a park-within-a-park. In addition there are fountains, tree lined walkways, a flower wall and a separate rose garden.Explore the Historic district checkout the specialty shops. For lunch, have a choice of Seafood Newburg, Fired Baby Shrimp, Crab Crusted Salmon, Top Sirloin Steak, Chicken Parmesan or a vetegarian meal. After lunch, enjoy an Isles of Shoals cruise. Leave Portsmouth Harbor and discover the nine legendary islands located six miles off the coast. Settled by Captain John Smith, the Isles of Shoals have had a diverse history as a Mecca for fishing in colonial times, a hideout for notorious pirates, and a resort for intellectuals; all contributing to its role in the lore and legends of the Seacoast. Return to original departure point about 6pm
10-Day New England Fall Foliage Tour including Cape Cod
Day1Start your adventure Merrimack, New Hampshire. The Merrimack Premium Outlets will be open and we will offer complimentary transportation to the Outlets or to the Anheuser Busch Brewery for a tour and a tasting. This evening, we will welcome you to New England with a welcome drink and dinner. Dinner includedDay 2Travel to coastal Maine and explore the Light House Trail. The first stop will be at Nubble Light, one of the most photographed points in Maine. This will be followed by a New England Lobster Lunch. In the afternoon, you'll visit Portland and the famous Portland Head Light as well as other lighthouses in the area. Breakfast & Lunch includedDay 3Enjoy a cruise of Squam Lake, used as the setting in the movie "On Golden Pond". Enjoy a gourmet box lunch or lunch at Walter's Basin restaurant before having an interactive experience at the Squam Lake at the Squam Lake Science Center staring New Hampshire Wildlife. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 4Have a "Taste of Vermont". Your first stop is at the Cabot Creamery Annex for a sampling of some of Vermont's finest Cheeses.We will continue on to Cold Holler where you can enjoy a taste of Apple Cider and lunch on your own at the Apple Core Dinner. We will stop to see how maple syrupp is made and a tasting on the way back. Breakfast includedDay 5Travel to the top of Cannon Mountain by Aerial Tram. In the afternoon, cross the Kancamagus Highway, which offers some of the most dramatic fall colors and scenic covered bridges. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 6Visit Newport, Rhode Island and enjoy a sail aboard a schooner around Newport Harbor followed by a tour on one of the historic Mansions. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 7Enjoy a tour of historic Boston. The first stop is the USS Constitution. Next see the Old North Church and Paul Revere's home. Visit Quincy Market for shopping and lunch. In the afternoon, see the State House, Boston Common, Trinity Church and other Boston Highlights. Breakfast includedDay 8Enjoy a full narrated historic tour of Nantucket, famous as the world's foremost whaling port in the 18th century. The tour covers The Old Mill, "Sconset" Village with its rose-covered cottages, Low Beach, Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Cranberry bogs and Nantucket moors. That evening, you'll enjoy a New England Lobster dinner.Day 9Tour Cape Cod National Sea Shore on the way to Provincetown. In the afternoon, enjoy a whale-watching cruise or a Cape Cod Dune Tour. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 10On the last day, tour Hyannis with stops at the Kennedy Memorial before continuing onto the JFK Presidential Library.
1-Day Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York
Depart from Bedford, New Hampshire at 6am, then leave Nashua at 6:15am, and lastly Boston at 7:15am on a motorcoach for the journey to New York City. The expected arrival time in New York is noon, which leaves some time for lunch and a bit of shopping. There will be a drop at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and another close to Times Square. The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, featuring the Radio City Rockettes, is full of rich history. It has been in production since 1933 — that's more than 87 years of bringing in the holidays. The show begins at 4pm and ends at 5:30. On the way back to New Hampshire, there will be a stop for dinner (own expense). The bus arrives in Nashua at 11:30pm.
Full Day White Mountain Tour with Aerial Tram
This 1-day tour to the White Mountains in New Hampshire will take you past the Lake District, a popular tourist destination in the summer time. Then you will travel across the Kancamagus Highway, that is known to be one of the most scenic roads in New England. Frequent stops will be made to view the spectacular scenery and allow a walk along the cascading streams. A stop will be made at the White Mountain Visitors Center where you can enjoy lunch on your own and watch the movie on the creation of the park.After lunch you'll continue on to the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tram for a ride to the top of Cannon Mountain for a spectacular panoramic view. On a clear day, you will be able to enjoy scenic views of the mountains of New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Canada, and New York. At the summit there are walking paths, an observation deck, cafeteria, and restrooms. The last stop of the day will be a visit to the “Old Man in the Mountain Memorial.” This last stop requires walking over a relatively flat path along the shores of Profile Lake.
Full Day Boston City Tour from New Hampshire
Tour departs from your location in New Hampshire to see the sights of Boston, Massachusetts. On the way, the first stop will be the USS Constitution in Charlestown, MA, the oldest commissioned ship in the US Navy. Next, you will visit the North End of Boston, see the Old North Church and Paul Revere’s home. Then you head over to the famed Quincy Market (Faneuil Hall Marketplace) for some shopping and to grab something to eat for lunch (at your own expense). After lunch, the tour of Boston will continue on and you see the State House, Boston Common, Trinity Church, a walk through Harvard Yard and other Boston major highlights. You will have the opportunity to take pictures at all the landmarks.