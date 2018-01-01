Welcome to Montpelier
Montpelier (mont-peel-yer) would qualify as nothing more than a large village in most places. But in sparsely populated Vermont it's the state capital – the smallest in the country (and the only one without a McDonald's, in case you were wondering). Surprisingly cosmopolitan for a town of 8000 residents, its two main thoroughfares – State St and Main St – make for a pleasant wander, with some nice bookstores, boutiques and eateries.
Montpelier's smaller, distinctly working-class neighbor Barre (bear-ee), which touts itself as the 'granite capital of the world,' is a 15-minute drive southeast of the capital.
