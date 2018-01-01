Welcome to Dunsmuir
This town has survived avalanche, fire, flood, even a toxic railroad spill in 1991. Long since cleaned up, the river has been restored to pristine levels and the community has a plucky spirit, though today a number of empty storefronts attest to the community’s greatest challenge: the Global Economic Crisis.
Still, it’s home to a spirited set of artists, naturalists, urban refugees and native Dunsmuirians, who are rightly proud of the fish-stocked rivers around their little community. Its downtown streets – once a bawdy gold rush district – hold cafes, restaurants and galleries.
