Capital of Río Negro department, Fray Bentos is the southernmost overland crossing over the Río Uruguay between Uruguay and Argentina.

This former company town, with its pretty riverfront promenade, was once dominated by an enormous English-run meat-processing plant, now preserved as a museum and enshrined as a Unesco World Heritage site.

An entirely different industrial project has dominated Fray Bentos' more recent history. Between 2005 and 2010, construction of the controversial Botnia pulp mill northeast of town provoked massive protests led by Argentine environmentalists, resulting in a multi-year blockade of the bridge between Fray Bentos and Gualeguaychú, Argentina.

In 2010 the International Court of Justice ruled that Argentina had no right to block operations at the pulp mill, and Fray Bentos has since returned to its traditional role as an easygoing border town.

