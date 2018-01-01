Welcome to Carmelo

Carmelo, dating from 1816, is a laid-back town of cobblestone streets and low old houses, a center for yachting, fishing and exploring the Paraná Delta. Surrounded by wine country, it has also increasingly become a destination for wine tourism. The town straddles the Arroyo de las Vacas, a stream that widens into a sheltered harbor just below the Río Uruguay’s confluence with the Río de la Plata. The town center, seven blocks north of the arroyo (creek), is Plaza Independencia. South of the arroyo across the bridge lies the pleasant beach of Playa Seré, backed by a large park with open space, camping, swimming and a huge casino. Daily launches connect Carmelo to the Buenos Aires suburb of Tigre.