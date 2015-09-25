Welcome to Piriápolis

With its grand old hotel and beachfront promenade backed by small mountains, Piriápolis is vaguely reminiscent of a Mediterranean beach town and exudes a certain old-school coastal resort charm. It was developed for tourism in the early 20th century by Uruguayan entrepreneur Francisco Piria, who built the imposing landmark Argentino Hotel and an eccentric hillside residence known as Castillo de Piria (Piria’s Castle).

Read More

Almost all the action happens in the 10-block stretch of beachfront between Avenida Artigas (the access road from Ruta 9) and Avenida Piria (where the coastline makes a broad curve southwards). Streets back from the beach quickly become residential.

The surrounding countryside holds many interesting features, including two of Uruguay’s highest summits.

Read Less

Top experiences in Piriápolis

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Piriápolis activities

$35 Tours & Sightseeing

Punta del Este Full-Day City Tour from Montevideo

After being picked up from your hotel, the bus with a maximum of 44 people will depart Montevideo for your full-day tour. Pass through Piriapolis Sun City, which was founded by Francisco Piria, to see the Hotel Argentino and Cerro San Antonio Point for amazing panoramic views.Then, continue to Punta Ballena Casapueblo to visit the ateliê and the Casapueblo Museum (entrance not included). Next, enter the peninsula by Playa Mansa to visit the residential neighborhoods of Puente de la Barra de Maldonado and Playa Brava. You will see the Isla de Lobos, the port, the cathedral, El Faro and the monument, La Mano de Puente del Este. You will see the beautiful marina and feel the amazing, marine atmosphere.You will have free time for lunch and shopping. Afterwards, as you return to Montevideo, you will enjoy a small tour in Piriapolis before being returned to your original departure point at approximately 6:30pm.
See More Activities