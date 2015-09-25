Welcome to Piriápolis
Almost all the action happens in the 10-block stretch of beachfront between Avenida Artigas (the access road from Ruta 9) and Avenida Piria (where the coastline makes a broad curve southwards). Streets back from the beach quickly become residential.
The surrounding countryside holds many interesting features, including two of Uruguay’s highest summits.
Punta del Este Full-Day City Tour from Montevideo
After being picked up from your hotel, the bus with a maximum of 44 people will depart Montevideo for your full-day tour. Pass through Piriapolis Sun City, which was founded by Francisco Piria, to see the Hotel Argentino and Cerro San Antonio Point for amazing panoramic views.Then, continue to Punta Ballena Casapueblo to visit the ateliê and the Casapueblo Museum (entrance not included). Next, enter the peninsula by Playa Mansa to visit the residential neighborhoods of Puente de la Barra de Maldonado and Playa Brava. You will see the Isla de Lobos, the port, the cathedral, El Faro and the monument, La Mano de Puente del Este. You will see the beautiful marina and feel the amazing, marine atmosphere.You will have free time for lunch and shopping. Afterwards, as you return to Montevideo, you will enjoy a small tour in Piriapolis before being returned to your original departure point at approximately 6:30pm.