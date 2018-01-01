Welcome to Zaporizhzhya

So, so Soviet! Yes, they've knocked down Lenin's statue in the wake of the 2014 revolution, but the Stalinesque grandeur of the former Lenin avenue is still very much there. Now called pr Sobornosti, it runs from Avtozaz, the birthplace of the Zaporozhets (remembered as the USSR's most ridiculed car model), to the 1920s industrial icon Dniproges power station. But Zaporizhzhya's mummified Sovietness is not the main reason to visit the city. Tourists flock here to see Khortytsya, a rocky, forested island where Cossacks set up their all-male free-rule republic, which prospered from raids on neighbouring empires and duties levied on anyone who used the river trade route. Today it is the place to learn about Cossack culture and history, admire beautiful river vistas and spend a day hiking or bicycling.