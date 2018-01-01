Welcome to Ivano-Frankivsk

A closed Soviet city until 1991, Ivano-Frankivsk is for many just a gateway to the Carpathians and a popular jumping-off point for the northern peaks. But this once grand city, sometimes dubbed 'little Lviv', is very much worth a day of exploration in its own right. With some decent places to stay, surprisingly sophisticated places to eat and a wonderful atmosphere on summer evenings, you're not likely to regret an overnight stay either.

