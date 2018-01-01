Welcome to Uman
Full-Day Private Sofievka Park in Uman Tour from Kiev
At 9.00am meet your guide and your driver at the reception of your hotel and start your trip to Uman. The distance from Kiev to Uman is 132 mi (213 km). There will be some stops at the gas stations during the ride, where you can drink coffee and have a small rest.At 12.00pm (noon), you will arrive at the marvelous Sofievka Park. It was created in the beginning of the XIX century as a gift of Polish Count Stanislaw Potocki to his beloved wife Sofia. The territory of the park is quite big – 445 acres (180 hectare) and its creators were inspired by the Greek poems The Iliad and The Odyssey. Walking through the park you will admire the graceful statues of Greek Gods, the shaded alleys and the elegant alcoves. There are two beautiful lakes and in the middle of one of them, you will see a splendid “Snake” fountain. You guide will show you the wonderful Grotto and if you make a wish there it will come true. Moreover, you will discover stunning waterfalls and an underground river. In your free time, you can take a trip on a boat and make a mysterious underground ride (optional). Sofievka Park is a perfect place to spend a day and make a lot of beautiful pictures.At 4:00pm, you will head back to Kiev. You can have lunch in one of the restaurants near Uman. (Optional). You will arrive to Kiev at approximately 8:00pm and your driver will drop you off at your hotel or apartment.Note: the driving time is approximate and depends on traffic conditions.
Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Base Trip from Kiev
Get an early start on the day with 7:30am pickup at your centrally-located hotel in Kiev, then travel to Pervomaisk in a car, minivan, or minibus (depending on group size). Break up the 4-hour trip with a breakfast stop in Uman (own expense). Upon arrival in Pervomaisk, begin a 2-hour, guided tour of the Strategic Missile Forces Museum, where you’ll learn the story of the ICBM base, which once housed 22 military units and nine groups of launching facilities. A highlight of the tour for many visitors is riding an elevator 108 feet (33 meters) underground into a Unified Launch Control Center that housed nuclear missile operations until the site was decommissioned in the 1990s. You’ll also have the chance to sit in the command seat where Soviet officers controlled nine SS-22 missiles, and try pressing the (decommissioned) launch button. After visiting the museum, you have 30 minutes of free time to shop for souvenirs and take photos of ICBM. At 2:30pm, begin the return trip to Kiev, with a stop for lunch in Uman (own expense). If desired, your group can make an additional stop at the Arboretum Sofiyivka, a research park with more than 2,000 varieties of trees and brush. This 10-hour tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel in Kiev.
Arboretum Sofiyevka Park in Uman from Kiev
A monument to landscape architecture art of 17- 19 centuries. In Ukraine is located in the town of Uman in the Cherkasy region. The Park was created by Ukrainian and Russian serfs under supervision of talented architect and engineer Ludwig Metzel. This creation is called the "Ukrainian miracle". The Sofiyevka Park is a model of free landscape Ukrainian composition. It represents integrity of the creative ideas and elaborated interconnection of landscape, water, plants, various constructions and sculptures. Every detail in the park plays its own aesthetic and functional role. It is a combination of artificial grottos, waterfalls, mountain picks, channels, stone labyrinths, with fountains, pavilions, garden-houses, sculptures and marble statues of ancient gods, goddesses, philosophers and poets. Architecture of some buildings in the Park will remind you in miniature some famous places of Europe. Among them are: Entrance Gate (1850-1852) by architects A. Stakenschneider and I. Makutin; flora pavilion (1842-44) by architects Rapponey and Stakenschneider; Grotto of Venus (1796-1800) representing an ancient temple with the statue of Venus of Melos; Renaissance-style pink pavilion on the Island of Love (1850-52); Amsterdam lock (1796-1800); China garden-house (1841) and many others. Program of the tour: 08:00am Meeting. 08:00am Departure to Uman 200 km in one way route. 11:00am Arrival to Uman "Arboretum Park "Sofiyevka". 11:00am-01:00pm Walking guided tour by representatives of the Sofiyevka park. 01:00pm-02:00pm Free time on the territory of Sofievka.02:00pm-03:00pm Free time for the lunch in city center. (optional)03:00pm Departure. 06:00pm Arrival to Kiev.
Private Tour of Chassidic Grave of Nachman of Breslov in Uman from Kiev
The grave is situated in city Uman only 210 km south from Kiev. You will delivered by the private vehicle from Kiev to Uman and it takes only 3 hours in drive. Upon arrival to Uman you have a time to visit the Grave of the Nachman and a “little Israel region” in Uman. You will have a 3 hours in Uman. Totally tour duration is about 9 hours. Rebbe Nachman is a unique figure in the history of Chassidut, the Jewish revival movement founded by his great-grandfather, the Baal Shem Tov (Master of the Good Name). In his lifetime, the Rebbe was well-known as a Chassidic master, attracting hundreds of followers. Today, over 200 years after his passing, his following numbers in the tens of thousands, making him a vibrant source of encouragement and guidance in today’s world. In the late summer of 1807 Rebbe Nachman himself contracted tuberculosis, a disease that ravaged his body for three years. Knowing his time to leave this world was imminent, he moved to Uman in the spring of 1810. He gave over his last lesson to hundreds of followers on Rosh HaShanah 1810 and passed away a few weeks later, on 18 Tishrei 5571 (October 16, 1810), at the age of thirty-eight. He was buried in Uman. Also you have a time to visit the Arboretum Park Sofiyevka.