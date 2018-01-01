Full-Day Private Sofievka Park in Uman Tour from Kiev

At 9.00am meet your guide and your driver at the reception of your hotel and start your trip to Uman. The distance from Kiev to Uman is 132 mi (213 km). There will be some stops at the gas stations during the ride, where you can drink coffee and have a small rest.At 12.00pm (noon), you will arrive at the marvelous Sofievka Park. It was created in the beginning of the XIX century as a gift of Polish Count Stanislaw Potocki to his beloved wife Sofia. The territory of the park is quite big – 445 acres (180 hectare) and its creators were inspired by the Greek poems The Iliad and The Odyssey. Walking through the park you will admire the graceful statues of Greek Gods, the shaded alleys and the elegant alcoves. There are two beautiful lakes and in the middle of one of them, you will see a splendid “Snake” fountain. You guide will show you the wonderful Grotto and if you make a wish there it will come true. Moreover, you will discover stunning waterfalls and an underground river. In your free time, you can take a trip on a boat and make a mysterious underground ride (optional). Sofievka Park is a perfect place to spend a day and make a lot of beautiful pictures.At 4:00pm, you will head back to Kiev. You can have lunch in one of the restaurants near Uman. (Optional). You will arrive to Kiev at approximately 8:00pm and your driver will drop you off at your hotel or apartment.Note: the driving time is approximate and depends on traffic conditions.