Western Ukraine and Carpathians Small-Group Bus Tour from Kiev

Day 1 Kiev - Tunnel of Love - Tarakaniv Fort - LvivDeparting from Kiev in the morning you will visit two must-visit attractions – romantic Tunnel of Love and mysterious Tarakaniv Fort. After that, you will arrive in Lviv and enjoy a walking tour of the UNESCO-listed Old Town of Lviv.Overnight in Lviv.Day 2 Lviv - Mukacheve - Palanok Castle - Uzhhogod Following breakfast, get on board and set off on a fascinating tour of the Trans Carpathian region. You will visit Mukacheve, a cozy little town in the Trans Carpathian region and discover an amazing Palanok Castle. After arrival in Uzhhorod you will have a walking tour of the city and see the Linden Alley, Korzo street, etc.Overnight in Uzhhorod.Day 3 Uzhhorod - Shenborniv Castle - St. Miklos Castle - Khust - Rakhiv (geographical center of Europe) - Yaremche After breakfast, will have an intensive day program. Our first stop will be at the Shenbornov Castle, built in the 19th century as a hunting lodge of the counts Shenbornov. Today, a sanatorium “Karpaty” operates in this castle. Another point of interest – St. Miklos Castle in Chinadievo, famous for its legends and myths. The guides wear ancient costumes that makes you will like travelling in the Middle Ages. Then you will discover High Castle in Khust and reach a symbolic landmark near Rakhiv – Geographical Center of Europe. The highlight of the day is a beautiful natural wonder - a 36-meter Trufanets Waterfall, the highest waterfall of the Carpathians. Late in the evening, you’ll arrive in Yaremche, Carpathian resort.Overnight in Yaremche.Day 4 Yaremche - Kolomyia - Yaremche After breakfast, you will have a walking tour of Yaremche and see Probiy Waterfall and a colorful Hutsul souvenir market. In the second part of the day, you’ll make a trip to Kolomiya and visit Pysanka Easter Egg Museum and the Museum of Art of the Hutsuls and Pokuttya.Overnight in Yaremche.Day 5 Yaremche - Maniava Skete and Waterfall - Buchach - Ternopil After breakfast, we’ll visit a secluded orthodox monastery – Manyava Skete and see a beautiful Maniava Waterfall. Visit of Buchach. Arrive in Ternopil, walk through the city and discover a beautiful lake.Overnight in Ternopil.Day 6 Ternopil - Zbarazh - Kremenets - Pochayiv - Dubno - Kiev Breakfast at hotel. Visit an ancient town of Zbarazh and see a well-preserved Castle. Next, explore the town of Kremenets, including Jesuit Monastery and Collegium and Castle Hill with the ruins of the castle. Then, visit an important orthodox shire, Pochayiv Lavra. On the way to Kiev, stop in a small town of Dubno, where you will see a beautiful castle. In the evening, once you arrive in Kiev, your driver will drop you off at your hotel.