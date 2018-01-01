Welcome to Yaremche
Yaremche activities
Western Ukraine and Carpathians Small-Group Bus Tour from Kiev
Day 1 Kiev - Tunnel of Love - Tarakaniv Fort - LvivDeparting from Kiev in the morning you will visit two must-visit attractions – romantic Tunnel of Love and mysterious Tarakaniv Fort. After that, you will arrive in Lviv and enjoy a walking tour of the UNESCO-listed Old Town of Lviv.Overnight in Lviv.Day 2 Lviv - Mukacheve - Palanok Castle - Uzhhogod Following breakfast, get on board and set off on a fascinating tour of the Trans Carpathian region. You will visit Mukacheve, a cozy little town in the Trans Carpathian region and discover an amazing Palanok Castle. After arrival in Uzhhorod you will have a walking tour of the city and see the Linden Alley, Korzo street, etc.Overnight in Uzhhorod.Day 3 Uzhhorod - Shenborniv Castle - St. Miklos Castle - Khust - Rakhiv (geographical center of Europe) - Yaremche After breakfast, will have an intensive day program. Our first stop will be at the Shenbornov Castle, built in the 19th century as a hunting lodge of the counts Shenbornov. Today, a sanatorium “Karpaty” operates in this castle. Another point of interest – St. Miklos Castle in Chinadievo, famous for its legends and myths. The guides wear ancient costumes that makes you will like travelling in the Middle Ages. Then you will discover High Castle in Khust and reach a symbolic landmark near Rakhiv – Geographical Center of Europe. The highlight of the day is a beautiful natural wonder - a 36-meter Trufanets Waterfall, the highest waterfall of the Carpathians. Late in the evening, you’ll arrive in Yaremche, Carpathian resort.Overnight in Yaremche.Day 4 Yaremche - Kolomyia - Yaremche After breakfast, you will have a walking tour of Yaremche and see Probiy Waterfall and a colorful Hutsul souvenir market. In the second part of the day, you’ll make a trip to Kolomiya and visit Pysanka Easter Egg Museum and the Museum of Art of the Hutsuls and Pokuttya.Overnight in Yaremche.Day 5 Yaremche - Maniava Skete and Waterfall - Buchach - Ternopil After breakfast, we’ll visit a secluded orthodox monastery – Manyava Skete and see a beautiful Maniava Waterfall. Visit of Buchach. Arrive in Ternopil, walk through the city and discover a beautiful lake.Overnight in Ternopil.Day 6 Ternopil - Zbarazh - Kremenets - Pochayiv - Dubno - Kiev Breakfast at hotel. Visit an ancient town of Zbarazh and see a well-preserved Castle. Next, explore the town of Kremenets, including Jesuit Monastery and Collegium and Castle Hill with the ruins of the castle. Then, visit an important orthodox shire, Pochayiv Lavra. On the way to Kiev, stop in a small town of Dubno, where you will see a beautiful castle. In the evening, once you arrive in Kiev, your driver will drop you off at your hotel.
Private Walking Tour of Yaremche
Meet the guide at your hotel, and start your exciting walking tour. You will discover exceptional mountain resort Yaremche, often called the “Carpathian pearl”. It is a popular place in the Ivano-Frankivsk region due to the affecting natural beauty and striking panoramas. You will sense and adore the peaceful ambiance of this place. You will hear plenty of exciting tales about the local life and traditions. Your guide will show you such important masterpieces of wooden architecture as St. Elias wooden church and St. Michael’s wooden church. Then you will discover the natural treasures of this charming town, including a splendid Probiy Waterfall, situated on the River Prut. You will have a chance to see the open-air cages with different animals. Moreover, you will visit a famous Hutsul souvenir market. The Hutsul people are famous due to the crafted production of wood, leather and wool. You will have the opportunity to purchase these authentic handmade goods as a souvenir from Carpathians. This tour is a perfect way to spend a day in Yaremche.
Private Rocks Dovbusha Walking Tour from Yaremche
Follow one of the most popular routes of the Carpathians, Dovbush Rocks in Yaremche. This track is not complicated and doesn’t call for any special abilities. So everyone can pick this entertaining 3-hour trip. Your journey to the terrific Dovbush Rocks, one of the most impressive showplaces of the Carpathians, will begin from your hotel in Yaremche. Your personal guide will lead you to this striking mountain mass. It appeared more than 70 million years ago, and it occupies a big area in the Carpathian forest. There are plenty of high mountains, over 80 meter-height. Some mountains have imaginative forms, therefor their names - “Witch” or “Doll”, for instance. During the trip, you will admire amazing nature views. You will walk through the forest with pine trees and high bushes and appreciate thrilling mountain rivulets and mossy rocks. This place is well-known thanks to famous Oleksa Dovbush. In the XVII-XVIII centuries he was the leader of the rebels, named “oprishky”. Someone compares him with Robin Good. He took away money from the rich landlords and gave it to penniless people. Oleksa and his team could hide in the rocks within the huge forest. Rich men hated him, and paupers adored. You will learn various legends about this place and adventures of Oleksa Dovbuch. Some people say that he was extremely strong and could move even mountains. The popular legend says that there is a cursed treasure in the forest. Those who will find this stolen gold will turn into a stone. During the walk, you will admire special sculptures devoted to the life of Oleksa Dovbush. This day will be memorable for you due to terrific emotions and sights you will find inside the magnificent Carpathian forest.
Hiking in the Carpathian Mountains near Yaremche
Among numerous hiking routes in the Carpathian Mountains, we offer you the one near Yaremche, Ivano-Frankivsk region. This scenic route will help you relax from the hustle of the big city in the bosom of nature. The tour will start once you meet your guide at the reception of your hotel in picturesque city of Yaremche. This exciting hiking tour from the very first minutes will impress you with an incredible genuine beauty of Carpathians. The best season for hiking here is from May until September. You do not need to have some special skills or to be in a great physical conditions for this route. Just do not forget to wear comfortable shoes. The tour goes along the Zhonka River scenic riverbed. Thanks to its shallow waters, you will clearly see the rocky bottom of this fast mountain river, and will listen to the sounds of its fast flow. The next highlight you will see is a marvelous waterfall on the Zhonka River, which even without being very high creates an unbelievable impression. The harmony of the genuine nature around you will make you fully enjoy a peaceful atmosphere of the Carpathian Mountains and forests. During the trip, you will discover open-air cages with deer and wild boars. Moreover, you may even get a chance to feed them. Climbing Bagrovetsky Ridge will be your next exciting adventure. You will see a spectacular panorama of the Carpathians from the ridge’s top. After all these exciting adventures in Carpathians, you will return to your hotel.
Private Kolomyia and Silver Falls Tour from Yaremche
Begin your private tour with a pickup from your hotel in Yaremche. Meet your guide and set off on your journey to Kolomyia to discover the fascinating traditions of the Hutsul, an ethnic community of Ukrainian highlanders who have lived in the Carpathians region for centuries.Make the roughly 31-mile (50-kilometer) journey to Kolymyia, a charming city set deep in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Founded in the 13th century, the town sits on the Prut River and is a center of Hutsul culture.On arrival, explore the picturesque city center and then head to Kolomyia’s most-visited landmark: the Pysanka (Easter egg) Museum, fronted by an unmissable 42-foot (13-meter) model of a pysanka.View the huge egg, painted in geometrical Hutsul patterns, and head inside (own expense) to see the impressive displays of pysanky, including exhibits crafted by famous Ukrainian and international artists. As you explore, learn from your experienced local guide why pysanky are symbols Ukrainian culture.Another cultural site worth visiting is the Kolomyia Museum of Hutsul Folk Art, established in 1926. Enter the museum (own expense) and tour its 18 halls to admire some of the 50,000 exhibits of traditional Hutsul folk art, including such sections dedicated to woodcarving, ceramics, national dress, and iconography.After leaving Kolomyia, continue to another of the Carpathians’ well-known attractions — the village of Sheshory. Located about 22 miles (35 kilometers) from Kolomyia, the village is famous for its scenic Silver Falls, on the River Pystinka.Admire the two main, picturesque cascades, named the Big and Small Huk, and take photos of the crystal-clear waters tumbling over the rocks.After seeing the falls, your tour finishes with a return to your hotel in Yaremche.
Private Day Trip to Bukovel and Zhenetskyi Waterfall from Yaremche
Among the ideas on how to spend an unforgettable vacation in mountains, a day trip from Yaremche to Bukovel ski resort and Guk Waterfall (Zhenetskyi Waterfall) is the best choice ever. Bukovel is a world popular high-class ski resort located in the very heart of the Carpathian Mountains. The high season here is winter, however in the summertime it’s not less impressive. Once getting to Bukovel, you will be at first impressed by the beauty of the nature and the grandeur of the mountains. Marvelous Carpathian Mountains is an extremely popular place among the travelers. You will see such peaks as Mount Dovha (1372 m), Mount Chorna Kleva (1276 m) and Mount Bukovel (1127 m) around you. You will also find out many remarkable facts about the resort’s history from your guide. The key highlight of the tour is a fantastic ride on a chairlift to the top of the mountain, which is so beloved by travelers. Reaching the tops of the mountain you will have a free time for enjoying a breathtaking panorama of the mountains and for taking wonderful photos. In addition, in a cozy “Panorama” bar on the top, you will get a chance to drink some coffee or tea before coming down from the mountain. During the second part of the trip, you will visit a beautiful Guk Waterfall, also called Zhenetskyi Falls. This 15-meter high waterfall is the real masterpiece of the nature. This place is not only beautiful, but also has its unique positive aura. Once this fantastic trip will be over, the driver take you, full of positive emotions and great impressions, back to your hotel in Yaremche.