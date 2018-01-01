Day Trip to Zakarpattia Region from Yaremche including Yablonitsky Pass and Rakhiv and Solotvino

Your exciting day trip of the Zakarpattia Oblast will start once you meet your guide at the reception of your hotel. This picturesque region of the Western Ukraine will mesmerize you with scenic views and rich history. Our first stop will be in a picturesque place between Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattya regions, the Yablonitsky Pass. From this exact point, at a height of 921 meters, you will enjoy a breathtaking panorama of the beautiful mountains. The highest waterfall of the Zakarpattya region, the marvelous 36-meter Trufanets Waterfall, will be the next highlight of the tour. Consisting of several cascades, it is one of the Western Ukraine’s most stunning waterfalls. Not far from the town of Rakhiv, the next interesting sight is located. The remarkable sign to a geographical center of Europe near Dilove village is the exact place, where travelers prefer to make numerous photos. In fact, this is one of several places in Europe that claim to be called the center of Europe. The breathtaking panorama of the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve that you can admire here will be a pleasant bonus. You will learn about the traditional local cuisine and visit a famous restaurant-museum “Kolyba”, where you may taste dishes of delicious Zakarpattya cuisine (optional, own expense). The interior of the restaurant is quite extraordinary, as different vintage items, like keys, locks, photo cameras, old irons, dishes and musical instruments are hanging from the walls. We recommend you to taste a traditional meat soup of Zakarpattya – bograch. Our last stop in the Solotvino village, located along the border with Romania, will provide you with a possibility to see at once both the Ukrainian Carpathians and Romanian mountains on the different sides of the road. Once arrived in Solotvino, you will get enough of free time to swim and relax in the famous salt lakes. Due to the useful properties of the water, the lakes are often compared to the Dead Sea. Then, you will start your way back to Yaremche. The distance from Solotvino to Yaremche is 126 km. You will get a lot of positive impressions and great memories on this trip.