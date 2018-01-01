Mukacheve, Palanok Castle, Castle Shenbornov Private Tour

Start your joyful trip of the Zakarpattia region early in the morning, when you meet your guide at the lobby of your hotel in Lviv. The distance from Lviv to Mukacheve is 230 km. and you will see many interesting sights during this trip. Moreover, picturesque landscapes and your guide’s stories will make this journey a wonderful experience. The first attraction you’re going to visit is the famous Shenbornov Castle. This beautiful architectural masterpiece, built in 1890, combines Neo-gothic and Renaissance elements. You will discover that this romantic castle has 365 windows as there are days in a year and 12 entrance, symbolising 12 month. There are many legends connected to this Castle and your guide will tell you the most interesting ones. Then, you’ll stroll around an elegant park zone with beautifully cut trees and charming sculptures. The next stop will be at the mysterious St. Miklosh Castle in Chinadievo. This medieval castle attracts tourists with fascinating stories and intriguing legends. You will enjoy a guided tour of this castle that often hosts different exhibitions, concerts, performances, and festivals. After arriving in Mukacheve, you will have some free time to have lunch at one of cozy cafés in the city center (own expense). Then, you will enjoy a comprehensive walking tour of the city and see such popular travel attractions like the Town Hall, Myru Square, Chimney Sweep Monument, Monument to St. Cyril and Methodius, etc. Enjoy every moment and take many pictures so later you can tell your friends what you liked most of all. This tour won’t be complete without a visit of an outstanding Palanok Castle, situated on a high hill. This castle is one of the oldest in Ukraine but you won’t say it from the way it looks. Your guide will lead you to the observation deck of the Castle where you can admire a scenic view of the city. Then, you will make a wish holding the finger of the count Koriatovych monument, and listen to breathtaking legends about ghosts. This day-trip, full of pleasant surprises and new experiences, will come to an end when you arrive back in Lviv and your driver drops you off at your hotel.