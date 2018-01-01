Welcome to Chernivtsi
Just over six centuries old, Chernivtsi was once the chief city of Bukovyna (Beech Tree Land) in old Moldavia (now Moldova). It belonged to the Habsburg Empire in the 19th century, when much of the city's ornate architecture was built, and after WWI was temporarily drawn into Romania. Today the city remains the 'capital' of the unofficial Bukovyna region.
Maramures to Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova to Moldavia
Day 1. Transfer to your accommodation (4 star hotel)Day 2. 08.30AM BAIA MARE – Surdesti wooden church (built in 1766, it was the tallest wooden church in Europe with its steeple of 54 m and a total height of 72 m until a few years back when the new 78 m tall church of the monastery of Peri in Săpânţa was built; the church is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List) - Barsana Monastery (the largest monastery in Maramures, with a fantastic local architecture) - Ieud wooden Church (the oldest church in Maramures, built in 1364) - Bogdan Voda wooden Church (built in 1718, the church is one of the most renowned ones in the region, due also to its central position in the valley of Iza, at a crossroads; unlike most other churches, which stand on hilltops, the church of St. Nicholas lies in the middle of the village) - Sapanta Merry Cemetery (it is famous for its colourful tombstones with naïve paintings describing, in an original and poetic manner, the persons who are buried there as well as scenes from their lives) - Sighetul Marmatiei (accommodation in a 3 star hotel or local guesthouse)Day 3. SIGHETU MARMATIEI (border crossing) - Zakarpatia Mountains (the Ukrainian Carpathians) - Kolomeea (here we shall visit the Painted Eggs Museum & the Etnographical Museum dedicated to the Hutzul ethnic group) - Chernivtsi (night walking tour on Olga Kobileanskaya Street and accommodation in a 3-4 star hotel in the city center).Day 4. After visiting the famous University of Chernivtsi (UNESCO-listed), we shall travel on to Moldova and Chisinau. On the way we shall stop to enjoy the great Citadel of Soroca built by Moldavian ruler Stefan cel Mare (1457-1504). Accommodation in Chisinau (4 star hotel).Day 5. The Moldovan wine is famous all over the world, that’s why today we shall visit the largest wine cellar in the world: CRICOVA WINE CELLAR. Wine tasting included. After this interesting sight we shall visit the Cave Monastery of Orheiul Vechi and the great monastery of Capriana built by Stephan the Great and then we shall cross the border into Romania to the city of Iasi (a beautiful heritage town).Day 6. Today we shall transfer you to the railway station/airport for your next destination.Included services: ESG for the all program; One night accommodation in 4 star hotel in Baia Mare; one night accommodation in Sighetu Marmatiei (hotel or guesthouse); one night 3-4 star hotel accommodation in Chernivtsi (Ukraine); one night 4 star accommodation in Chisinau (the Republic of Moldova); one night 4 star accommodation in Iasi; HB (breakfast & dinner) basis for all tour; admission fees to all sights mentioned in the program; water during the excursion (1/2 L per person/day).Hotels:Sighetu Marmatiei: Casa Iurca de Calinesti Hotel (4 stars) or local guesthouseBaia Mare: Hotel Carpati (4 stars)Chernivtsi: Allure Inn 4 stars hotel or Magnat Lux 3 starsChisinau: Manhattan 4 stars hotelIasi: Ramada 4 stars hotel
6 Days across South and North Bukovina as well as the Republic of Moldova
Day 1: Suceava. Today you will be transferred from the railway station/airport to your hotel (a 3 or 4 star accommodation unit). After check in, you will have a short city tour (by car).Day 2: Let’s visit the great painted monasteries of Bukovina and then move to North Bukovina, nowadays located in Ukraine.The 5 painted monasteries (UNESCO-listed): Humor-Voronet-Moldovita-Sucevita-Arbore and then transfer to the city of Chernivtsi (Ukraine), where you will have accommodation (3 or 4 star hotel).Day 3: Today you will enjoy the great city of Chernivtsi, formerly known as the Little Vienna during the Austrian rule (mini city tour: the University of Chernivtsi(UNESCO); the city hall; the Bukovina Jewish Museum; Olga Kobileanskaya Street; the Armenian Church; the Romanian Cathedral). In the afternoon, transfer to Chisinau, the capital of the Republic of Moldova (accommodation in a 3 or 4 star hotel) Day 4: When you visit the Republic of Moldova, the talk will come to wine and culture. That’s why we shall visit the Orheiul Vechi Cave Monastery in the morning and then Cricova Wine Cellar (the largest of its kind in the world ). In the afternoon we shall return to Chisinau for a city tour (only the central area for time reasons).Day 5: After visiting the Republic of Moldova (separated from Romania in 1940), let’s continue to the "Romanian Moldova", according to the following program: Chisinau –Iasi: city tour, visiting the Palace of Culture (exterior) - Mitropolite Dosoftei Printing House (exterior) – Roznoveanu Palace (today hosting the Iasi City Hall) – 3 Hierarhs Church (fantastic carved stone architecture) - the Metropolitan Residence. Accommodation in a 4 star hotel.Day 6: Today you will be transferred to the railway station/airport to go back home or to your next destination.Included services: - 5 nights accommodation in 3-4 star hotels - HB (breakfast&dinner)for the all program- all admission fees for the sights mentioned in the program (excepting the exterior visits)- water (0.5 L/person/day)Not included:- photo/video taxes;- lunch;- personal expenses;- tips.