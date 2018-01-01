City Tour of Kherson from Odessa

3 hours guided tour of Kherson will inform you about the history of its land. Kherson was founded in 1778 by military leader Grigory Potemkin - Prince Tavricheski /Tauride/ as a fortress to protect the newly acquired Black Sea frontage of Russia. The town became the first Russian naval base and shipyard on the Black Sea. He leaded the settlement economical assimilation of the Southern Black Sea region, foundation of the cities: Kherson, Mykolaev, Sevastopol, and Ekaterinislav, organisation of Black Sea Fleet, Formation of Black Sea Cossack Battalion.Today Kherson is the city with the Cargo Port what deliver agricultural products to different country of the world. Also Kherson well known as major ship-building industry town.During 3 hours tour guide pick up you from the hotel and you can expect the most interesting places of Kherson: Kherson Fortress Assemble 1781-1786, Artillery Arsenal 1784, The Cathedral of St. Catherine 1781, Well 1784, Gunpowder Cellars 1784, Ochakov Gate, Moskow Gate, Monument to the shipbuilders on the river bank, River port, Monuments to: Grigory Alexandrovich Potemkin (1739-1791), Aleksandr Vasil‘evich Suvorov (1730-1800), Fyodor Fyodorovich Ushakov (1745-1817), Greek Sopia Church, Kherson Musical school, Firs Yacht Club founded by Nikolay II – the last Emperor of Russia, Monument to the WWII, The Chabad Synagogue /XIX/, The Scarlatto House /XIX/, The academic musical-dramatic theater was built in 1884. Architect B. Dabrowski took one of the best theaters of the Russian Empire - Odessa Opera House - as the basis of the project, Scythian pectoral monument and etc. Local food market will interesting for you to know a lot kind of fresh, salted, salmon fish ant it caviar what are in Dnipro, fresh tomato, hot-red-chilli-pepper, cucumber, potato, melon, water-melon and etc. After the tour around Kherson you will have the 1 hour free time for the purchasing the souvenirs on Yshakova street and meeting thelocal restaurant for the lunch. Tour ends with the hotel drop-off to Odessa.