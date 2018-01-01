Yalta's air – an invigorating blend of sea and pine forest sprinkled with mountain chill – has always been its main asset. Back in the 19th century, doctors in St Petersburg had one remedy for poor-lunged aristocrats: Yalta. That's how the Russian royal family and other dignitaries, such as playwright Anton Chekhov, ended up here. Old parts of Yalta are still full of modest and not-so-modest former dachas (holiday homes) of the tsarist-era intelligentsia, while the coast around the city is dotted with the luxurious palaces of the aristocracy. But back in 1913 a Russian travel guide remarked that Yalta was a long way from the Riviera in terms of comforts and civilization. The latest Russian takeover of Crimea has made that gap even wider, but a very happy-looking granite Lenin seems pleased when babushkas gather at sunset to dance the waltz and polka on the plaza that still bears his name.
Top experiences in Yalta
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to
make your stay as enjoyable as possible.