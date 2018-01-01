Welcome to Simferopol

With its odd mixture of the Levantine and the Soviet, the Crimean capital is not an unpleasant city, but there is no point lingering here, as everything else on the peninsula is much more exciting – and it's only a short bus ride away. The Crimean capital was the scene of dramatic though largely bloodless events during the Russian seizure of the peninsula. Now it's the seat of the Russian-imposed government and the entry gate for Russian holidaymakers flying into Simferopol airport with myriad little-known airlines that don't care about potential Western sanctions. Meanwhile, the graceful train station stays largely empty because of the Ukrainian railway blockade.