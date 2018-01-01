Welcome to Kerch

The Russian annexation of Crimea has transformed Kerch in a big way. What used to be a distant backwater is now the main transport hub connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland. Overcrowded ferries bring hordes of Russian holidaymakers across the narrow straits of Kerch, with lines of cars stretching for kilometres and waiting time sometimes measured in days rather than hours. Nearby, a giant bridge is being built to overcome the transport conundrum.

