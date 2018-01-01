Welcome to Mount Elgon National Park

Trekking in Mt Elgon National Park offers some of East Africa's most memorable climbing experiences, and boasts a milder climate, lower elevation and much more reasonable prices than climbs in neighbouring Kenya or Tanzania. Mt Elgon has five major peaks and the highest, Wagagai (4321m), is on the Ugandan side. It's the second-tallest mountain in Uganda and the eighth tallest in Africa.

