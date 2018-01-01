Welcome to Mount Elgon National Park
Trekking in Mt Elgon National Park offers some of East Africa's most memorable climbing experiences, and boasts a milder climate, lower elevation and much more reasonable prices than climbs in neighbouring Kenya or Tanzania. Mt Elgon has five major peaks and the highest, Wagagai (4321m), is on the Ugandan side. It's the second-tallest mountain in Uganda and the eighth tallest in Africa.
The lower slopes are covered in tropical montane forest with extensive stands of bamboo. Above 3000m the forest fades into heath and then afro-alpine moorland, which blankets the caldera, a collapsed crater covering some 40 sq km. The moorland is studded with rare plant species and you’ll often see duiker bounding through the long grass and endangered lammergeier vultures overhead. In September it’s decorated with wildflowers. You’ll probably see a few primates and lots of birds, including the rare Jackson’s francolin, alpine chat and white-starred forest robin.