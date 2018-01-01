Turks and Caicos 2- Stop Snorkeling Shore Excursion

Once checked in at the customer service tent, you are offered soft drinks or rum punch as you wait for your tour. Then off you go, first passing the Governor's Mansion on Governor's Beach. This tour is all narrated for your convenience every step of the way. Once at the first snorkel stop, a shallow one, guests have a chance to see friendly nurse sharks. Explore the beautiful coral reef, seeing different spices of coral like brain coral, sponge coral and fire coral. Also, check out the many spices of fish and marine life. Dive through tunnels and peep into caves and craves.As the boat rides on to the second stop, guests get a chance to see and hear about the historic downtown and the once-striving salt industry. Once at the second snorkel, "the Amazing Wall," guests may plunge into the crystal clear ocean where an abundance of fish are always ready and waiting for you to feed them. Guest are given bread to feed the fish. Here, guests have the chance to swim with dolphins and likely see game fish, large groupers, turtles and rays. The drop-off amazes you as you look down and over into the clear ocean as it slowly drops off to 7,000 feet. Here, the suns rays shining down through the crystal water give off a blue glare and white glare, as looking off into the heavens. When in season, the humpback whales pass through and guests can hear them sing and often see them breach in the near distance.