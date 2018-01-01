Providenciales Island Tour

Start your trip with a pick up at your resort, our first stop will be at the famous long bay beach where the newly built shore club is located.Next would be blue mountain, One of the highest point in Providenciales. Then get ready to go to the "Hole" located in Long Bay in Providenciales. This naturally formed massive limestone 40 foot hole is on the list of things to see. People can be lowered down a rope where 80 feet down there is a swimming hole. For adventurous souls only.Then it's on to Taylor Bay Beach with its sugar white sand, palm trees that freckle the coast, and the beach edged by verdant shrubbery and trees. The crystalline blue waters are so shallow that toddlers can walk out for about a mile before the water would cover their short statures. Lunch (not included) at Conch Shack is a must. This restaurant harvests conch right in front of you and the dish is served every way imaginable. Their specialty is conch and local seafood, while local fishermen catch grouper, snapper and lobster when in season. They are also the place for amazing Island Jerk Chicken and other grilled features, like tasty vegetarian options.